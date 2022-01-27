News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Setting Up to Make a Fresh Multi-Month Low
2022-01-27 11:45:00
EUR/USD Hit After Fed Hawkish Confirmation
2022-01-27 11:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs Suggest Buying Dips
2022-01-27 17:05:00
British Pound Falls, US Dollar Soars on Fed. Will Boris Johnson Issues Drag GBP/USD?
2022-01-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-27 09:00:00
Dow Jones Wobbles as the FOMC Signals March Rate Hike, Hang Seng Index May Follow
2022-01-27 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Reversal, 1800 Snap Back on FOMC
2022-01-27 15:00:00
Gold Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Gold Fundamental Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-01-27 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Nosedives After Fed Meeting
2022-01-27 14:30:00
British Pound Falls, US Dollar Soars on Fed. Will Boris Johnson Issues Drag GBP/USD?
2022-01-27 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Uptrend Ready to Resume after Fed? PCE Next
2022-01-27 06:30:00
Dollar Rally and S&P 500 Volatility – What Drives Markets Now?
2022-01-27 03:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs Suggest Buying Dips

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs Suggest Buying Dips

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Crude Oil Outlook:

Fed, Omicron, and Ukraine - Still

For better or for worse, the key drivers behind the recent surge in crude oil prices remain in place. The Federal Reserve’s signaling that it will raise interest rates quickly this year are undergirded by the fact that the US economy is in good shape and can withstand policy tightening.

For oil prices, strong economic growth offsets concerns about higher interest rates, at least in the near-term. This was substantiated earlier today when the 4Q’21 US GDP report handily beat expectations, showing that the COVID-19 omicron variant wasn’t producing as significant of a drag on growth conditions as feared. The demand side of the equation, to say the least, looks resilient.

Moreover, sustained and increasing among Russia, Ukraine, the United States, and Europe (the EU and the UK) are provoking concerns about the supply side. It remains the case that there is “a speculative supply-demand imbalance that could see global energy demand outstrip supply in a meaningful manner should the war of words escalate into boots on the ground,” as noted in last week’s update.

With influences on both the demand and the supply side likely to remain along their current trajectory for the foreseeable future, the fundamental argument for higher oil prices remains intact, alongside a continued bullish outlook from the technical perspective.

Oil Volatility, Oil Price Correlation Askew

Crude oil prices have a relationship with volatility like most other asset classes, especially those that have real economic uses – other energy assets, soft and hard metals, for example. Similar to how bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility – signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc. – crude oil tends to suffer during periods of higher volatility. But heightened geopolitical tensions are throwing off the typical relationship between oil prices and oil volatility.

OVX (Oil Volatility) Technical Analysis: Daily Price Chart (January 2021 to January 2022) (Chart 1)

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs Suggest Buying Dips

Oil volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, OVX, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of oil as derived from the USO option chain) was trading at 45.45 at the time this report was written. As was the case last week, “with tensions in Eastern Europe escalating – threatening to reduce short-term energy supplies – the uptick in volatility in recent days has coincided with higher oil prices.” The 5-day correlation between OVX and crude oil prices is -0.29 while the 20-day correlation is +0.45. One week ago, on January 20, the 5-day correlation was +0.89 and the 20-day correlation was -0.31.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (November 2020 to January 2022) (Chart 2)

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs Suggest Buying Dips

In a sense, because bullish momentum has remained firm, the near-term technical outlook for crude oil prices remains intact. Daily MACD is rising above its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics are holding in overbought territory. Crude oil prices are above their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bullish sequential order. Of note, crude oil prices have not closed below their daily 13-EMA since December 20, 2021, suggesting a ‘buy the dip’ mentality is best suited. The next swing target higher is the OPEC+ fiscal breakeven level of 92.00.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart (January 2008 to January 2022) (Chart 3)

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs Suggest Buying Dips

Last week it was reaffirmed that “crude oil prices have cleared several key levels of technical resistance in recent days. With crude oil prices above their weekly 4-, 8-, and 13-EMA envelope, which is in bullish sequential order, traders may eye further gains when the calendar flips to January 2022. This view has been strengthened through the first three weeks of the year, and traders may be well-suited to continue to look for further crude oil strength in the near-term.”

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX: CRUDE OIL PRICE FORECAST (January 27, 2022) (CHART 4)

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs Suggest Buying Dips

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 35.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.79 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.44% higher than yesterday and 11.94% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.12% lower than yesterday and 9.41% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Oil - US Crude trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX Technical Outlook Hinges on Big-picture Support, CAC Less So
DAX Technical Outlook Hinges on Big-picture Support, CAC Less So
2022-01-27 13:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Vulnerable to Fed- XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Vulnerable to Fed- XAU/USD Levels
2022-01-26 15:55:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Pattern Break Developing Towards Big Support
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Pattern Break Developing Towards Big Support
2022-01-26 13:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Threatens Breakout- BoC/Fed Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Threatens Breakout- BoC/Fed Levels
2022-01-25 18:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude