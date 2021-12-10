News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: More Downside Looks Likely for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-12-09 19:30:00
US Dollar Range Remains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-09 19:09:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: More Upside Could be In Store
2021-12-10 15:00:00
Crude Oil Rose as Omicron Pfizer Vaccine Study Boosted WTI Outlook, Where to?
2021-12-09 05:00:00
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-09 21:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs
2021-12-08 13:30:00
USD Dips, Gold Picks Up on 40yr High Inflation Having Matched Estimates
2021-12-10 14:15:00
Gold Price Outlook – Support Looks Vulnerable if US Inflation Runs Hot
2021-12-10 09:00:00
UK GDP Prints Slightly Below Expectations In a Quarter Likely to be Affected by Omicron
2021-12-10 07:35:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: Is the Trend Intact for GBP/USD?
2021-12-10 06:00:00
Dollar Ready for a Breakout on CPI and China’s Troubles Bubbling to the Surface
2021-12-10 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
US CPI prints at 6.8% v/s 6.8% expectation, Core CPI at 4.9% v/s 4.9% expectation

Crude Oil Technical Outlook: More Upside Could be In Store

Crude Oil Technical Outlook: More Upside Could be In Store

Paul Robinson, Strategist

WTI crude oil is trying to consolidate around slope resistance. A little more of this price action could set up a nice continuation pattern that has oil running towards the 77 level. If we don’t see a breakout above the recent highs then it is possible oil rolls back lower, at which time the outlook becomes a bit dicey. There is a long-term pattern I also discuss, but not something to take too seriously for now. For the full set of details, please check out the video above…

Crude Oil (CL1!) Daily Chart

crude oil daily chart

WTI Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

