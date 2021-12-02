News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Contained Ahead of NFP but Remains Sensitive to ‘Hawkish/Dovish’ Narrative Swings
2021-12-02 12:00:00
USD, EUR/USD, Gold and Oil: Fibonacci for Price Action Levels
2021-12-01 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Price Extends Decline as Real Yields Tick Higher
2021-12-02 15:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Lower Before Higher
2021-12-02 14:35:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 and US Indices Bleed Premium While VIX Hits 10 Month High as Risk Aversion Solidifies
2021-12-02 03:00:00
Dow Jones Dives as CDC Confirms First Omicron Case in the US
2021-12-01 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Price Extends Decline as Real Yields Tick Higher
2021-12-02 15:00:00
Gold Prices Weighed Down on Falling Breakeven Rates as NFP Report Approaches
2021-12-02 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD in The Grip of Lower Highs and Lower Lows
2021-12-01 12:06:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Positioning Signals in Focus
2021-12-01 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Attempts to Defend November Low Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-12-02 16:30:00
Japanese Yen Caught Out on Fed Hawkishness and Omicron. Will USD/JPY Break?
2021-12-02 06:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

OPEC+ Agrees to Stick With Plan to Hike Production, Oil Prices Plunge

Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Lower Before Higher

Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Lower Before Higher

Paul Robinson, Strategist

WTI crude oil continues to look weak and is seen as remaining that way until we see some type of capitulation price action, whether that is a big daily reversal or a Monday gap-down and reverse on news scenario. If we see something like that develop then a bounce can unfold. Broadly speaking, the intermediate picture could be bearish for a while to come.

For the full set of details, please check out the video above…

Crude Oil (CL1!) Daily Chart

CL daily chart

WTI Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Trying to Peel Through Substantial Resistance
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Trying to Peel Through Substantial Resistance
2021-12-02 13:30:00
AUD/USD Technical Outlook is Neutral to Bullish
AUD/USD Technical Outlook is Neutral to Bullish
2021-12-01 16:00:00
Dow Jones to Test 200-day Moving Average: US Indices Technical Outlook
Dow Jones to Test 200-day Moving Average: US Indices Technical Outlook
2021-12-01 13:30:00
USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Short-term Burst in Momentum May Develop
USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Short-term Burst in Momentum May Develop
2021-11-30 16:25:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude