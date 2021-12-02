Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Lower Before Higher

WTI crude oil continues to look weak and is seen as remaining that way until we see some type of capitulation price action, whether that is a big daily reversal or a Monday gap-down and reverse on news scenario. If we see something like that develop then a bounce can unfold. Broadly speaking, the intermediate picture could be bearish for a while to come.

For the full set of details, please check out the video above…

Crude Oil (CL1!) Daily Chart

WTI Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX