News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2021-11-01 15:55:00
EUR/USD Vulnerable to Renewed USD Volatility as FOMC Decision Nears
2021-11-01 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2021-11-01 15:55:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook – Staying the Course
2021-11-01 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-01 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?
2021-11-01 11:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2021-11-01 15:55:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?
2021-11-01 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2021-11-01 15:55:00
GBP/USD Longs Heighten Downside Risks, CAD Flips to Net Long – COT Report
2021-11-01 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2021-11-01 15:55:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; November Fed Meeting Preview
2021-11-01 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Atlanta Fed GDPNow points to an 8.2% expansion in the fourth quarter #trading $USD $SPX https://t.co/gbxTXon3ia
  • EUR/GBP continues to see a bounce ahead of this week's BoE policy meeting https://t.co/AC8QjDaUt4
  • Bullish for energy stocks, particularly those in the E&P segment. $XOP may have room to run higher over the medium-term https://t.co/FrgaUPhQtc
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 79.56%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hd7joFtpSv
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.49% Oil - US Crude: 0.40% Silver: 0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/OplAy6QzuJ
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.49% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.32% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.24% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FRwJ4OPoWI
  • US #Dollar Technical Setups: $DXY, $AUDUSD, $GBPUSD, $USDCAD, #Gold & #Oil (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/BcvZo0zjNq
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.08% Germany 30: 0.84% FTSE 100: 0.74% Wall Street: 0.12% US 500: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/TYlFe4CM2B
  • UK PM Spokesman says entirely up to the French if they choose to undertake the threats they've made - UK stands ready to respond in proportionate manner in fishing row
  • USD/CAD is now backed by two central banks that are moving away from the uber-loose policies implemented during the pandemic.Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/EObYnSDm0o https://t.co/5UM88Ya7hO
Crude Oil Price Outlook – Staying the Course

Crude Oil Price Outlook – Staying the Course

Paul Robinson, Strategist

WTI crude oil continues to behave well within the confines of an upward channel. There is a top-side slope to watch and some levels from years prior, but as long as price stays above the lower parallel of the channel and the most recent low at 80.58 the outlook will remain intact.

For the full set of details, please check out the video above…

Crude Oil (CL1!) Daily Chart

crude oil daily chart

WTI Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Explodes off Trend-line, Headed Higher
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Explodes off Trend-line, Headed Higher
2021-11-01 12:30:00
DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Wobbly but Not Bearish
DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Wobbly but Not Bearish
2021-10-29 14:00:00
Silver Technical Analysis – Support, Chart Pattern in Focus
Silver Technical Analysis – Support, Chart Pattern in Focus
2021-10-29 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Nearing Long-term Trendline, Inverse Head and Shoulders Neckline - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Nearing Long-term Trendline, Inverse Head and Shoulders Neckline - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-28 18:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude