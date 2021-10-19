News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Recovery, EUR/GBP Reversal Risk
2021-10-18 09:38:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes Monthly High as RSI Recovers from Oversold Zone
2021-10-18 20:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Extended with Levels to Watch
2021-10-19 12:30:00
Dow Jones Weakens with Crude Oil as Traders Buy the Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-10-19 01:00:00
Dow Jones Weakens with Crude Oil as Traders Buy the Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-10-19 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-18 21:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Inflation Data Eyed With Global Central Bank Tightening Bets
2021-10-19 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Fails at 1800- XAU/USD Retreats to Support
2021-10-18 17:30:00
British Pound Bolts Higher on Soft US Dollar and BoE Hawks. Will it Keep Going?
2021-10-19 07:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Sep 30 when USD/JPY traded near 111.35.
2021-10-19 09:23:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Extended with Levels to Watch

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Highlights:

  • Trading well above major long-term resistance
  • Watching levels that lie just ahead from years prior
  • Outlook remains generally bullish until proven otherwise

Energy has been on a tear, with crude oil having recently broke above a major long-term threshold. Right around 77 was big resistance from a decade ago, a level we discussed as being pivotal for the broader outlook on oil.

Now that it is well above that level we need to turn our attention to resistance levels that lie ahead. The levels in question aren’t the most significant types of levels, but nevertheless should be respected. This is where watching price action as levels get tested becomes so important.

If momentum doesn’t slow then it indicates that the level isn’t important, but if volatility (i.e. reversal candles) occurs then we will want to heeds its warnings.

From 2012 to 2014 there are lows at 84, 85.90, and 91.24 to watch. Around the 85 also lies a top-side trend-line running over from March. With the price of oil extended we may see a bit of a reaction at one of these upcoming levels even if it is only a minor one that is erased with even higher levels.

Generally the outlook remains bullish, but appears risky for new longs to chase here. For existing longs, implementing some type of trailing stop strategy may be a prudent move. To flip the script from bullish to bearish there is some work to be done. On a retracement the first threshold to watch is the trend-line rising up from August, and then after that the big long-term level at 77.

Crude Oil (CL1!) Weekly Chart

crude oil weekly chart

Crude Oil (CL1!) Daily Chart

crude oil daily chart

WTI Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

