EUR/USD Outlook - Pointing Lower as US Dollar Strength Remains in Control
2021-08-20 09:30:00
2021-08-20 09:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-08-19 21:00:00
2021-08-19 21:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Rapidly Approaching Confluent Support
2021-08-20 12:30:00
2021-08-20 12:30:00
Oil Price Slides Towards July Low as US Output Rises for Second Week
2021-08-18 20:00:00
2021-08-18 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings
2021-08-20 05:00:00
2021-08-20 05:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-08-20 04:00:00
2021-08-20 04:00:00
Gold Price Rise Stalled as the US Dollar and Bond Yields Clash
2021-08-20 06:05:00
2021-08-20 06:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: Make or Break Time for Bulls - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-08-19 17:35:00
2021-08-19 17:35:00
GBP/USD Threatening to Drop Below 1.36, UK Retail Sales Drop Unexpectedly
2021-08-20 08:00:00
2021-08-20 08:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-08-19 21:00:00
2021-08-19 21:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
2021-08-18 21:40:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
2021-08-17 19:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Rapidly Approaching Confluent Support

Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Rapidly Approaching Confluent Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Oil Technical Outlook

  • Crude oil declining towards big confluent support
  • Relief bounce at the least may be in store

Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Rapidly Approaching Support

Since topping out around long-term resistance near the 76-line crude oil has been nothing but weak. This has an area of confluent support in focus not far below. The trend-line off the massive low created in the wake of the Saudi panic is in confluence with the 200-day moving average.

The two collide around the 60 mark and could at the least provide a floor for a bounce. The trend since the low has obviously been up, and perhaps a low gets put in that leads to another leg higher. But even if that isn’t the case, proper price action may offer traders an opportunity to play for a bounce.

What I will be watching for on this end is volatility around support that hints at an exhaustion in selling. A sharp reversal day could give such indication. The low created during such an event would be viewed as a line in the sand.

Longer-term players who are bullish may view this as a good risk/reward spot to join the trend higher, while short-term traders, as suggested above, could look to play an oversold bounce with a backstop. A break through trend support.

Crude Oil (CL) Daily Chart

crude oil (cl) daily chart

Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

