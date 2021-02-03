News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
January ISM Services PMI Rises to Pandemic High, USD Strength Continues
2021-02-03 15:00:00
GBP Volatility Rises Ahead of BoE, Crude Oil Soaring, NZD Outperforms - US Market Open
2021-02-03 14:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Accelerates- Resistance Lies Ahead
2021-02-03 17:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Stimulus, Treasury Yield and Pandemic in Focus
2021-02-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Trading Signals Analyzed
2021-02-03 03:30:00
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Recover, Amazon and Google Earnings Impress
2021-02-02 21:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Stimulus, Treasury Yield and Pandemic in Focus
2021-02-03 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Once More, All That Glitters…Not Gold - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-02-02 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Volatility Rises Ahead of BoE, Crude Oil Soaring, NZD Outperforms - US Market Open
2021-02-03 14:55:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-02-02 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY Hits 105.00 as U.S. Stimulus Optimism Reemerges
2021-02-02 08:56:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY to Rise as 10Y Yields Turn Higher
2021-02-02 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $EURJPY hit its lowest level of the week earlier today as it fell to an intraday low around 126.15. After strengthening into the end of January, the pair has been on a downtrend this week. $EUR $JPY https://t.co/aSdnq8GUUv
  • Fed's Bullard: - Forecasts suggest very strong US GDP over 2021 - Fed's new framework helped lift inflation expectations - Further rises in inflation breakevens would be welcome - Downside risks from virus mutations remain #Fed $USD
  • Hey traders! Get your Wednesday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/3nU6yR6Psk
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.13%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/iVBYACaSi7
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bullard Speech due at 18:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-03
  • #Oil Price Outlook: #Crude Breakout Accelerates- Resistance Lies Ahead - $WTI - https://t.co/zdRvl64GON https://t.co/FuI1kEiQZv
  • $EURGBP hit a fresh eight month low today as the pair dropped to an intraday low around 0.8800. After trading above 0.8850 since May, the pair broke below that level in mid January and has headed lower since. $EUR $GBP https://t.co/mbetQ2n1zl
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.35% Silver: 0.84% Gold: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/80gkTzC5pD
  • $USDCAD resistance, still with that trendline of the falling wedge. Tested each of the past four daily bars, hasn't been in-play since yday morning https://t.co/48XzLWMimk https://t.co/ZEWGUU9lX6
  • UK PM Johnson: - Level of infection is still "forbiddingly high" to ease restrictions - Govt. needs more data on transmissions before changes are made - Further plans to be announced on Feb. 15th $GBP
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Accelerates- Resistance Lies Ahead

Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Accelerates- Resistance Lies Ahead

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Weekly Trade Levels

  • Crude Oil updated technical trade levels – Weekly Chart
  • WTI breakout extends into February open– risk for inflection multi-year resistance
  • New to Oil Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Oil-Beginners Guide
Advertisement

Oil prices have surged more than 7.2% since the start of February with WTI breaking to fresh yearly highs to trade at 55.89 in early US trade on Wednesday. While the recent price breakout keeps the outlook weighted to the topside, the rally is now approaching multi-year slope resistance and may be vulnerable heading into this zone near-term. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the oil price weekly chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this crude oil price setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 08
( 13:02 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Weekly

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI Weekly - CL Trade Outlook - USOil Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Crude Oil (WTI) on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Oil Price Outlook we noted that the WTI price breakout was testing the first major resistance confluence around ~50.58and to, “look for downside exhaustion ahead of the median-line on pullbacks IF price is indeed heading higher with a weekly close above the upper parallel needed to keep the bulls in control.” The advance accelerated in the following days with a weekly close above fueling a month-long rally that has already taken out initial resistance objectives at the 2016 high at 54.48.

A three-day advance now takes oil into the 2018 trendline and we’re looking for possible inflection here. Initial support now back at 54.48 backed by former pitchfork resistance / monthly open support at ~52.16 – a break / close below this threshold would risk a larger correction towards 50.58 with key support / broader bullish invalidation at the yearly open / yearly lows at 47.16-48.18. A topside breach from here keeps the focus on key resistance at 59.16-60.66- a region defined by the 2020 high-week reversal close and the 61.8% extension of the April rally. Look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest Crude Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The crude oil rally is approaching multi-year slope resistance just higher and the immediate focus is on a reaction into the 2018 trendline. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops- pullbacks should be limited to the monthly open IF price is indeed heading higher with a close above this trendline keeping the focus on key resistance into the 2008 trendline.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment – WTI Price Chart

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment - WTI Price Chart - CL Trade Outlook - USOil Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short crude oil - the ratio stands at -1.52 (39.7% of traders are long) – typically bullish reading
  • Long positions are 10.13% higher than yesterday and 15.77% lower from last week
  • Short positions are8.81% higher than yesterday and 24.34% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise. Traders are less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Oil - US Crude trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
Oil - US Crude BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 1% 1%
Weekly -10% 23% 8%
Learn how shifts in Oil retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Learn how to Trade with Confidence - Free Trading Guide
Get My Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Technical Outlook Hinges on Trend-line, Price Pattern
AUD/USD Technical Outlook Hinges on Trend-line, Price Pattern
2021-02-03 16:30:00
Silver Technical Analysis – Techs to Watch After Short Squeeze Fizzles
Silver Technical Analysis – Techs to Watch After Short Squeeze Fizzles
2021-02-03 14:00:00
DAX 30 Technical Outlook – Powers Off Support, Looking for New Highs
DAX 30 Technical Outlook – Powers Off Support, Looking for New Highs
2021-02-03 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Once More, All That Glitters…Not Gold - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Once More, All That Glitters…Not Gold - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-02-02 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude