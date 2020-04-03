We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 16:45:00
USD, USD/CAD, EUR/USD & More: Charts for Next Week
2020-04-03 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Bears Beware- WTI Weekly Reversal Underway
2020-04-03 16:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip As Doubts Grow Over Saudi, Russia Truce
2020-04-03 07:02:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: SPX, USD, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100
2020-04-02 19:32:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Watch How Price Action Unfolds in Down-move
2020-04-02 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Faces Key Resistance Level
2020-04-03 10:08:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip As Doubts Grow Over Saudi, Russia Truce
2020-04-03 07:02:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 16:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Continued Indecision
2020-04-03 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 16:45:00
Swiss Franc, US Dollar, Yen May Rise on Fear of Maket Closures
2020-04-02 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Dollar Forecast - via @DailyFX: Despite an alarmingly poor #NFP report, the $DXY Index extends higher as $EURUSD and $GBPUSD edge lower while $USDJPY climbs. Where is the $USD headed next? Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/us_dollar_index/2020/04/03/us-dollar-price-chart-setups-post-nfp-dxy-eurusd-gbpusd-usdjpy.html #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/6rjdJaAOUu
  • Gold strength catalyzed by another dismal #JobsReport pushes the precious metal higher to test trend resistance. $XAUUSD $GC_F $GLD #Trading #GoldPrice #Commodities https://t.co/8Czfa9ThjU https://t.co/FKiQsZVd04
  • EUR/GBP Forecast: Levels & Signals to Consider- Euro vs GBP Price Outlook More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-gbp/2020/04/03/EURGBP-Forecast-Levels-Signals-to-Consider--Euro-vs-GBP-Price-Outlook-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/HCt1SLVG8V
  • 🇺🇸 USD Baker Hughes U.S. Rig Count (APR 3), Actual: 664 Expected: N/A Previous: 728 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-03
  • Russia to attend OPEC+ meeting on April 6th - TASS
  • Hey traders! With the weekend around the corner during quarantine, we hope you have planned some catching up with friends & family and of course binge-watching series! #quarantineplans https://t.co/SZMQcOIMjw
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.35%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.63%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/36XYnpSUDv
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Baker Hughes U.S. Rig Count (APR 3) due at 17:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 728 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-03
  • Russian President Putin says cuts to production could be slightly higher or lower than 10 million bpd $CL_F
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 6.72% Gold: 0.32% Silver: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/pJBXcra8CM
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Bears Beware- WTI Weekly Reversal Underway

Oil Price Outlook: Crude Bears Beware- WTI Weekly Reversal Underway

2020-04-03 16:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Crude Oil Technical Price Outlook: WTI Weekly Trade Levels

Oil prices are on the counter-offensive this week after collapsing more than 70% off the yearly / January high. A price rebound off downtrend support has WTI poised to close and outside-weekly reversal ahead of the New York close on Friday – is a low in place? While the broader outlook remains weighted to the downside, the medium-term focus remains on a reaction at technical resistance just higher for guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the oil price weekly chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this crude oil price setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 06
( 12:04 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Weekly

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI Weekly - CL Trade Outook - USOil Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Crude Oil (WTI) on Tradingview

Notes: In my previous OilWeekly Price Outlook we noted that the collapse in Crude was, “holding downtrend support,” at the 25% parallel of a broad descending pitchfork formation extending off the 2015 / 2018 highs. WTI tested this support slope for three weeks with price now poised to mark an outside weekly reversal off downtrend support.

Initial resistance now stands at 29.07-30.19 – a region defined by the 2016 low-week close and the 23.6% retracement. A breach above this zone would expose key resistance / medium-term bearish invalidation at 36.96-40.00- look for a more significant reaction there IF reached. A break / close below today’s low is needed to put the bears back in control with such a scenario eyeing subsequent support objectives at the 2001 low at 16.70 and the 1998 low / 1.618% ext at 10.35/70.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest Crude Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: Oil prices are attempting to close a weekly reversal off down-slope support and leaves the broader bearish outlook vulnerable in the days ahead. From a trading standpoint, a good place to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops- be on the lookout for possible downside exhaustion ahead of the weekly open at 21.80 IF price is indeed heading higher, with a breach above 30.19 needed to fuel the next leg in this oil price recovery. I’ll publish an updated Oil Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment – WTI Price Chart

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment - WTI Price Chart - CL Trade Outlook - USOil Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long crude oil - the ratio stands at +3.70 (78.72% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are 22.92% lower than yesterday and 0.75% lower from last week
  • Short positions are20.40% higher than yesterday and 36.38% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Oil - US Crude price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
Oil - US Crude BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 23% -1%
Weekly -11% 52% 0%
Learn how shifts in Oil retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Learn how to Trade with Confidence - Free Trading Guide
Get My Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 16:45:00
EUR/GBP Forecast: Levels & Signals to Consider- Euro vs GBP Price Outlook
EUR/GBP Forecast: Levels & Signals to Consider- Euro vs GBP Price Outlook
2020-04-03 14:47:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Faces Key Resistance Level
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Faces Key Resistance Level
2020-04-03 10:08:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend Back in Play
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend Back in Play
2020-04-03 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.