Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bears Show Teeth, Technical Break Near Confirmation

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Susceptible to Bearish Behavior as FOMC Alters Guidance
2019-11-20 05:25:00
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/SEK, USD/NOK Eye FOMC Minutes
2019-11-20 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Develops a Bullish Rectangle – British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
2019-11-20 10:31:00
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Price Weakens After General Election Debate
2019-11-20 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Analysis - Japanese Yen Lifted by Ongoing US-China Turmoil
2019-11-20 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Up as US Hong Kong Stand Sours Trade Deal Hope
2019-11-20 03:34:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX & Commodity Technical Outlook | Video
2019-11-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Weaken With US-China Trade Hope, Stockpiles Eyed
2019-11-20 07:09:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX & Commodity Technical Outlook | Video
2019-11-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bears Show Teeth, Technical Break Near Confirmation
2019-11-20 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms
2019-11-19 12:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook Dims as Moving Averages are Pierced
2019-11-18 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/KBJWcHLFGd
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Consumer Price Index (YoY) (OCT) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.9% Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-20
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Consumer Price Index n.s.a. (MoM) (OCT) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.3% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-20
  • Brazilian President Bolsonaro says he would like to see $USDBRL below 4.00 (last at 4.19)
  • RT @ABartonMacro: 🇺🇸🇨🇳 China has no more concessions to offer the U.S. to secure a potential interim "phase one" deal to wind down the two…
  • RT @lisaabramowicz1: Ex-NY Fed President Bill Dudley is worried about BBB rated debt, and corporate leverage in general. "When a recession…
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/JtY9kVvLZP
  • This...#risk #risk #risk '@DailyFX https://t.co/TG2FzBtW89
  • 🇺🇸 USD MBA Mortgage Applications (NOV 15), Actual: -2.2% Expected: N/A Previous: 9.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-20
  • $NOK Weekly FX Flows - $NOK buying persists among foreign banks https://t.co/X3t679mdQx
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bears Show Teeth, Technical Break Near Confirmation

Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bears Show Teeth, Technical Break Near Confirmation

2019-11-20 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

Crude Oil Highlights:

  • WTI crude oil broke key threshold, set up to trade lower
  • Brent crude oil could be ready to trade sub-58 soon

WTI crude oil broke key threshold, set up to trade lower

WTI crude oil broke with momentum yesterday, declining below the lower parallel of a channel rising up off the early October low. The snapping of this threshold puts oil at risk of seeing its way lower with the choppy trend structure over the past few weeks coming into serious doubt.

Taking a more conservative approach to drawing trend support, one can make the case that WTI is still sitting on its last line of support (dotted t-line). With that in mind, waiting for a little more weakness or a failure to bounce here could be a prudent move in receiving the last bit of confirmation that a move lower has kicked off.

It also helps the bear-case that the November 8 reversal day low was cleanly broken, which now makes it a near-term level of resistance (55.73). A small congestion phase between current levels and that low could break a familiar sequence.

Each time oil has dipped in recent weeks it quickly turned around, and by not doing so immediately this time it would add weight to the notion that a larger swing lower is underway. Looking lower, the only meaningful swing-low between here and just above 50, is the October 31 swing-low at 53.66.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart (snapping channel)

Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bears Show Teeth, Technical Break Near Confirmation

WTI Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

Trading Forecasts and Educational Guides for traders of all experience levels can be found on the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

Brent crude oil could be ready to trade sub-58 soon

Brent crude oil is of course behaving very similarly to the WTI contract, sitting on its last line of support as well. A break here could soon have the area near 58 in play, the 2016 trend-lien and lows from August and October. An immediate turnaround here will keep crude supported for now, but the choppy trend off the early October low still suggests at some point a break lower will gain traction.

Brent Crude Oil Daily Chart (sub-58 looks next)

Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bears Show Teeth, Technical Break Near Confirmation

Brent Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

***Updates will be provided on the above ideas as well as others in the trading/technical outlook webinars held at 1030 GMT on Tuesday and Friday. If you are looking for ideas and feedback on how to improve your overall approach to trading, join me on Thursday each week for the Becoming a Better Trader webinar series.

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Develops a Bullish Rectangle – British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
GBP/USD Develops a Bullish Rectangle – British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
2019-11-20 10:31:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Selloff Expected to Resume
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Selloff Expected to Resume
2019-11-20 02:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Recovery Eyes Resistance- GLD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Recovery Eyes Resistance- GLD Levels
2019-11-19 18:20:00
Aussie & Kiwi Dollar to USD Price: AUD/USD, NZD/USD Reversal’s Key Levels
Aussie & Kiwi Dollar to USD Price: AUD/USD, NZD/USD Reversal’s Key Levels
2019-11-19 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.