News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-08-31 14:30:00
Euro (EUR) Breaking News: Record Inflation Print Turns Up Heat on the ECB
2022-08-31 09:30:00
News
Commodities Technical Round-up: Gold, Silver and WTI Drop
2022-08-31 11:41:00
US Dollar Resting Near Historical Highs as Markets Digest Fed Stance. New Peak for DXY?
2022-08-30 05:00:00
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Traders are Buying the Dip, More Losses Ahead?
2022-08-31 05:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Pull Back: Good News is Bad News for Stocks
2022-08-30 20:00:00
News
Commodities Technical Round-up: Gold, Silver and WTI Drop
2022-08-31 11:41:00
Gold Price Continues to Test Support Levels, Eyes sub-$1,700
2022-08-31 09:10:00
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-08-31 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Forecast: Nord Stream Shutdown Adds Fuel to Energy Crisis
2022-08-31 07:41:00
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-08-31 14:30:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Remains Bullish
2022-08-31 14:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Remains Bullish

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/JPY Technical Highlights:

  • USD/JPY readying itself for move to 140
  • Watch price action closely for signs of a major breakout

USD/JPY looks poised to break out above the 13939 level and test, if not outright break above the 140 level. The hourly chart has a nice ascending wedge forming after breaking out of a symmetrical triangle on Friday.

Should we see the 140 level here shortly we will want to pay close attention to how price behaves. The expectation is that we will at least test this level, perhaps exceed it by a little before possibly failing. However, if USD/JPY blows through 140 like it did 120 then we could see much higher levels. Looking to the left on the weekly/monthly chart there isn’t anything until the 1998 high at 147.

For the full set of details please watch the video above…

USD/JPY Weekly Chart

usd/jpy weekly chart

USD/JPY Hourly Chart

usd/jpy hourly chart

USD/JPY Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

