EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EURUSD Continues its Decline Ahead of EU CPI Next Week
2022-05-13 11:15:00
Dollar Posts Opposing Breaks with EURUSD and USDJPY, S&P 500 Tip Toes Among Bears
2022-05-13 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Update: Uncertainty Around EU Oil Ban While COVID-19 Cases Fall in Shanghai
2022-05-12 08:00:00
Crude Oil Lifted as US CPI Remains Stubbornly High and Risk Aversion Hits Equities
2022-05-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
News
S&P 500 Flirts with Bear Market as Wall Street Generals Get Picked Off One by One
2022-05-12 21:40:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Crumble as US Inflation Comes Hotter Than Expected
2022-05-11 21:30:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breaks Lower, Will it Hold Before the Weekend Starts?
2022-05-13 03:30:00
Gold Prices Saddled by Higher Real Yields, Strong US Dollar, Downside Breakout Eyed
2022-05-12 17:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-05-13 13:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Brexit Protocols and Weak Growth, a Prelude to Next Week’s UK Data
2022-05-13 09:30:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Rolling Over, Towards Test of Support
2022-05-13 13:15:00
Dollar Posts Opposing Breaks with EURUSD and USDJPY, S&P 500 Tip Toes Among Bears
2022-05-13 02:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Rolling Over, Towards Test of Support

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Rolling Over, Towards Test of Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/JPY Technical Highlights:

  • USD/JPY finally showing some weakness lately
  • A test of an old high could be next up as potential support

Not long ago it seemed as though USD/JPY was going to keep on blowing the roof off, but that is often the case right before something takes a turn or at the least corrects. Now that the momentum has been broken and we are seeing minor technical damage in the near-term, it appears an old high could come into play soon as potential source of support.

The 2015 high wasn’t much of an obstacle last month as it did nothing more than provide a multi-day pause that saw price barely correct. But this doesn’t mean that on a decline from here that it won’t act as a good source of support. The trend is up so it is more likely to act as support than it was to act as resistance.

Looking at the short-term picture, the reason for thinking this level will soon comes into play is simply the fact that we saw a double top, with USD/JPY poking its head up above the April high momentarily, followed by a lower low yesterday from the May 4 low.

This has created a downward near-term trend, which given the extreme we saw on the top-side prior to this development, should mean there is more to go on the downside. First up as support is the April 27 low at 12694, followed by the 2015 high at 12585, only a short distance from that low.

Should we drop to the 2015 high then we will need to monitor price action to determine if that will become a floor for a pullback. Too early to say, first up is focusing on the current price action. To negate the above outlined outlook we would need to see a strong pop and failure to decline.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

usd/jpy daily chart

USD/JPY Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

