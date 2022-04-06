News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD, CAC 40: French Election Risks Rising, But Under-Priced for Shock Scenario
2022-04-06 08:00:00
DAX 40 Headwinds Build as Russian Energy Woes and Fed Hawkishness Undermine it
2022-04-06 05:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Crude Breakout Awaits Fundamental Catalyst
2022-04-06 09:30:00
Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-05 22:30:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-04-06 07:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Latest – Fighting to Hold on to Support
2022-04-06 10:31:00
EUR/USD, CAC 40: French Election Risks Rising, But Under-Priced for Shock Scenario
2022-04-06 08:00:00
Pound Sterling Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Covers Lost Ground, GBP/USD Slumps
2022-04-06 11:36:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-06 11:30:00
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Retest of Highs, Long-term Levels Near
2022-04-06 12:30:00
USD/JPY Approaches Yearly High as RSI Pushes Back into Overbought Zone
2022-04-05 20:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Retest of Highs, Long-term Levels Near

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Retest of Highs, Long-term Levels Near

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/JPY Technical Highlights:

  • EUR/USD burst higher quickly reversed
  • Near-term swing level stands in way of March lows

The USD/JPY move during March was something to behold as the market was clearly caught on the wrong side of it. The move ended with a bang and right near multi-year highs over the 12500 mark. The pullback that came was to be expected given the 10 figure run proceeding it.

Now that it is on the offensive again it will be interesting to see how another run in with 12500+ will be treated. The thinking is that it could result in a swat lower as the market needs more time to digest last month’s activity.

The high from 2015 at 12585 is the high of highs to watch, just above the March high at 12510. A small breakout of the March high may draw in new buyers, but will need to be careful with the more important level just beyond there.

A knife through would pave the wave for an even more extended move, a scenario that certainly can’t be dismissed after volatility in USD/JPY was suppressed for several years. Even the pandemic only awakened it temporarily.

A reversal around resistance may keep USD/JPY sidelined for a few weeks. This would do it some good to rebuild up power to continue pressing on to even higher levels. For now, a short trade may develop on a failure to break above resistance. Will update as things progress.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

usdjpy daily chart

USD/JPY Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

