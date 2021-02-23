News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EURUSD and S&P 500 React Differently to a Return of Taper Tantrum Fears
2021-02-23 05:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
News
Copper, Crude Oil Prices Surge. Eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell for Next Moves
2021-02-23 06:00:00
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
News
Dow Jones Steady amid Tech Rout, Will ASX 200, Hang Seng Follow?
2021-02-23 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Treasuries, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2021-02-22 13:30:00
News
Gold, Silver Forecast: Powell's Testimony to Underpin XAG/USD, XAU/USD
2021-02-23 03:00:00
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
News
British Pound Forecast: Reopening Plan Capping EUR/GBP, Buoying GBP/USD
2021-02-23 07:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Remains Tied to Channel
2021-02-23 15:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
Real Time News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Remains Tied to Channel

USD/JPY Technical Outlook Remains Tied to Channel

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/JPY Technical Highlights:

  • USD/JPY lower-side of channel held as support overnight
  • Channel remains the key guide for shaping a trading bias

USD/JPY is rising off the lower part of the channel dating to early January, it is becoming an increasingly reliable structure as it continues to mature. As long as the lower parallel holds the outlook is neutral to bullish. A break out of the channel and below the last pivot (10492) off the lower parallel would be reason to flip the bias bearish, with the ~10440 as the first targeted level.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY 4-hr Chart (channel remains key guide)

USD/JPY 4-hr chart

USD/JPY Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

