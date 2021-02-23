USD/JPY Technical Outlook Remains Tied to Channel

USD/JPY Technical Highlights:

USD/JPY lower-side of channel held as support overnight

Channel remains the key guide for shaping a trading bias

USD/JPY is rising off the lower part of the channel dating to early January, it is becoming an increasingly reliable structure as it continues to mature. As long as the lower parallel holds the outlook is neutral to bullish. A break out of the channel and below the last pivot (10492) off the lower parallel would be reason to flip the bias bearish, with the ~10440 as the first targeted level.

USD/JPY 4-hr Chart (channel remains key guide)

USD/JPY Charts by TradingView

