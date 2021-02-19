USD/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Channel
USD/JPY Technical Highlights:
- USD/JPY channel guide in play
- Stay within bias remains higher
- Drop below lower parallel and that changes
USD/JPY rally from the Jan low is being put to the test with USD generally weakening. The channel off the low could hold the key; stay within and the bias remains pointed higher, but break below the lower parallel and the trading bias begins to turn generally negative. Resistance clocks in at 10622, while support below the lower parallel comes in around the 10440 level.
USD/JPY Daily Chart (Channel as a guide)
USD/JPY 4-hr Chart
