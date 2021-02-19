USD/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Channel

USD/JPY Technical Highlights:

USD/JPY channel guide in play

Stay within bias remains higher

Drop below lower parallel and that changes

USD/JPY rally from the Jan low is being put to the test with USD generally weakening. The channel off the low could hold the key; stay within and the bias remains pointed higher, but break below the lower parallel and the trading bias begins to turn generally negative. Resistance clocks in at 10622, while support below the lower parallel comes in around the 10440 level.

Recommended by Paul Robinson Check out the Q1 USD Forecast Get My Guide

USD/JPY Daily Chart (Channel as a guide)

USD/JPY 4-hr Chart

USD/JPY Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX