Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges
2020-12-07 23:35:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-07 23:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-07 15:45:00
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
2020-12-07 21:05:00
Markets Week Ahead: GBP/USD, Brexit, EUR/USD, ECB, Dow Jones, Vaccine Doses
2020-12-07 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls on the Bid, XAU Rallies to Resistance
2020-12-07 16:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-07 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges
2020-12-07 23:35:00
FX Week Ahead: Brexit Deal Deadline & EUR/GBP Rate Forecast
2020-12-07 20:20:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
2020-12-08 00:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-07 23:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold prices are challenging a key resistance level of US$ 1,870 and may face some selling pressure around this level. https://t.co/lhElof76f6
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/cRQwMImfND
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.166%) S&P 500 (-0.190%) Nasdaq 100 (-0.145%) [delayed] -BBG
  • The World Economic Forum will take place in Singapore next year - BBG
  • In #EmergingMarket Asia, last week the #Taiwan Dollar closed at its strongest vs #USD since 1997! $USDTWD took out the 2010 lows as a local ETF (MSCI Taiwan) soared to an all-time high amid capital inflows https://t.co/ewCRJQ05zO
  • The US Dollar technical outlook remains broadly bearish against ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso. Where to from here? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/ijSi1wlLpQ https://t.co/OS4vwsbzIM
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Final (OCT) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 15.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-08
  • Japanese Prime Minister Suga says new relief package is 73 trillion Yen overall, and includes 40 trillion Yen in fiscal aid - BBG $USDJPY
  • Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-jpy/2020/12/07/Japanese-Yen-Technical-Analysis-EURJPY-GBPJPY-USDJPY.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/Z2y6WTOlUW
  • #Euro Weekly Technical Outlook: $EURUSD $EURGBP $EURJPY $EURNZD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/12/06/Euro-Outlook-Hinges-on-Key-Breakouts-EURUSD-EURGBP-EURJPY-EURNZD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/hbt1KkqJ4c
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels

2020-12-08 00:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY, IGCS – Talking Points:

  • EUR/JPY carving out a Bull Flag continuation pattern just shy of the yearly high.
  • GBP/JPY at risk of a reversal after failing to breach key resistance.
  • USD/JPY may continue to grind lower as price remains confined by a descending Schiff Pitchfork.
Advertisement

The Japanese Yen looks set to gain ground against the US Dollar and British Pound in the coming days. However, the Euro may extend its run higher against the haven-associated currency, as buyers eye the yearly high set in September. Here are the key levels to watch for EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY and USD/JPY rates.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart – Bull Flag in Play

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels

EUR/JPY daily chart created using Tradingview

The EUR/JPY exchange rate seems poised to extend its topside surge to multi-month highs, after slicing through Descending Channel resistance and the psychologically imposing 125.00 mark.

With prices carving out a Bull Flag continuation pattern and the RSI eyeing a push into overbought territory, the path of least resistance looks to favour the upside.

A daily close above the December 4 high (126.68) is likely required to validate the bullish continuation pattern and carve a path for EUR/JPY to challenge the 2019 high (127.50).

The Bull Flag’s implied measured move suggesting price could climb an additional 2% from current levels to test key psychological resistance at 128.00.

Conversely, slipping back below the December 2 low (125.77) could neutralize near-term buying pressure and ignite a pullback towards the October high (125.08).

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels

Retail trader data shows 27.30% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.66 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 32.40% higher than yesterday and 3.04% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 35.41% higher than yesterday and 79.26% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart – Confluent Resistance Capping Upside

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels

GBP/JPY daily chart created using Tradingview

GBP/JPY rates could reverse lower in the coming days, after buyers failed to hurdle confluent resistance at the Pitchfork median line and November high (140.31).

Significant bearish RSI divergence, in tandem with a bearish MACD crossover, is indicative of fading bullish momentum and may ultimately trigger further selling if prices slide back below the 21-day moving average (138.69).

Clearing that would likely bring support at the trend-defining 50-DMA and August low (137.74) into focus, with a daily close below opening the door for prices to challenge psychological support at 136.00.

Alternatively, a retest of the monthly high (139.44) could be on the cards if the 21-DMA successfully stifles selling pressure.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels

Retail trader data shows 45.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.18 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 9.28% higher than yesterday and 22.34% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.04% higher than yesterday and 15.25% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/JPY trading bias.

USD/JPY Daily Chart – Schiff Pitchfork Guiding Price Lower

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels

USD/JPY daily chart created using Tradingview

USD/JPY looks set to extend its grind lower as prices continue tracking within the confines of a descending Schiff Pitchfork.

With price travelling firmly below all four moving averages, and both the RSI and MACD positioned firmly below their respective neutral midpoints, the path of least resistance seems lower.

Breaching the monthly low (104.22) would probably generate a push to challenge the November low (103.44), with a daily close below carving a path for price to probe the March 10 low (102.00).

On the other hand, USD/JPY could rebound higher if support at the monthly low remains intact, with a daily close back above the 21-DMA (104.28) needed to bring confluent resistance at the Pitchfork parallel and 100-DMA (105.27) into the crosshairs.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels

Retail trader data shows 65.92% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.93 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 4.20% higher than yesterday and 4.54% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.01% higher than yesterday and 1.01% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/JPY price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: USD Price Collapse Stretches Into Weekly Open
US Dollar Outlook: USD Price Collapse Stretches Into Weekly Open
2020-12-07 19:30:00
Silver Price Forecast: Triangle Takes Shape - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Triangle Takes Shape - Levels for XAG/USD
2020-12-07 15:07:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Breaking Sizable Level, Looking Towards 7000
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Breaking Sizable Level, Looking Towards 7000
2020-12-07 12:15:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Surges to Fresh 2020 Highs- Breakout Levels
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Surges to Fresh 2020 Highs- Breakout Levels
2020-12-03 18:06:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bullish
GBP/JPY
Bullish
USD/JPY
Bullish