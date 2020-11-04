USD/JPY Technical Outlook – Inching Closer to Wedge Break on Election Volatility

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD React to US Election Latest with All to Play For
2020-11-04 10:40:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD Retail Positioning Analysis Around Election
2020-11-04 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Falling Stockpiles, OPEC+ May Rein Output
2020-11-04 07:00:00
S&P 500 Futures Seesaw on Presidential Election Uncertainty. Florida Update
2020-11-04 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-04 15:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-04 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Reaction to US Elections: Risk Off, USD Up, Stocks Down, Gold Lower
2020-11-04 09:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-04 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Latest: Rattled by US Election Uncertainty, Final UK PMIs Disappoint
2020-11-04 12:00:00
USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD React to US Election Latest with All to Play For
2020-11-04 10:40:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook – Inching Closer to Wedge Break on Election Volatility
2020-11-04 13:30:00
EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and AUDUSD Outlook: What's Ahead?
2020-11-04 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Biden campaign manager says Biden is on track to the win the election
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.74% Gold: -0.32% Silver: -0.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zChxFr2cI2
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (30/OCT) due at 15:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.422M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-04
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 EIA Distillate Stocks Change (30/OCT) due at 15:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -2.023M Previous: -4.491M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-04
  • A reminder that there is event risk other than elections volatility. Services sector accounts for over three quarters of economic output and same for employment https://t.co/KipF8qDGo0
  • RT @jsblokland: Is this a pretty intense day or what? #Rollercoaster https://t.co/hjvBtm1aYA
  • Lots of volatility in FX overnight with the uncertain election results, but $USDCNH's range may have been the most impressive with the biggest single-day range since August 11, 2015. Seems trade war concerns persist: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/11/04/will-trade-wars-persist-after-the-us-election.html https://t.co/QkE19UGbqG
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (OCT) Actual: 56.6 Expected: 57.5 Previous: 57.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-04
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity (OCT) Actual: 61.2 Expected: 62 Previous: 63 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-04
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment (OCT) Actual: 50.1 Previous: 51.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-04
USD/JPY Technical Outlook – Inching Closer to Wedge Break on Election Volatility

USD/JPY Technical Outlook – Inching Closer to Wedge Break on Election Volatility

2020-11-04 13:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/JPY Technical Highlights:

  • USD/JPY swinging on election near big support
  • A clear break below 10400 could open up path lower
Advertisement

USD/JPY may soon break 10400

There is still a lot that can happen with the U.S. election before we have a clear winner, and a on that the USD has been flailing around depending on whether it looks more likely to be a Biden or Trump win. Hopefully soon we will have a resolution.

Looking at USD/JPY from a technical perspective, the 104-line is big and could break with further clarity in the election results. The descending wedge that has been forming since the last day of July suggests we will eventually see a breakdown that could lead to a test of the coronavirus low and big psychological level of 100.

But before running with an aggressively bearish bias we first need to see a confirmed break of support – until it does then we must continue to respect it for what it is, support. A breakdown could have the March low at 101.18 in play along with the 100 level.

On the flip-side, if USD/JPY continues to hold 104 and mount a rally, we could always see the increasingly narrowing range break to the upside. But at this time given the general trend and descending nature of the wedge it seems it will be a more difficult path to hold onto.

A top-side break of the upper trend-line would quickly have the channel line off the Feb high in play around 106 and then the falling 200-day at 107.03.

All-in-all, the quieting price action of USD/JPY over the past few months suggests a sizable move is coming, but it will be prudent for traders to wait on conformation of a breakout before running with a bias. Price could always continue to chop sideways for a while before providing clarity.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q4 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Daily Chart (descending wedge, 104 big support)

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY Charts by Tradingview

Tools for Forex Traders

Whether you are a beginning or experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Spills into Support- Election Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Spills into Support- Election Levels
2020-11-03 18:13:00
AUD/USD Technical Outlook – Australian Dollar Set Up to Move Soon vs US Dollar
AUD/USD Technical Outlook – Australian Dollar Set Up to Move Soon vs US Dollar
2020-11-03 13:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Up-move, Continue or Falter?
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Up-move, Continue or Falter?
2020-11-02 12:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Pre-Election Breakdown to Monthly Lows
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Pre-Election Breakdown to Monthly Lows
2020-10-29 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish