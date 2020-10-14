Japanese Yen Price Analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Holds, S&P 500 Drops and Dollar Rallies: Stimulus, GDP and Trade Wars
2020-10-14 03:45:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Fueled by Stimulus Deal Volatility
2020-10-13 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook Mired by Stimulus Deal as Libya Lifts Supply
2020-10-12 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Pressured as Supply Blocks in Norway, Libya Ease
2020-10-12 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls, SGD Gained on MAS Policy, Hang Seng Eyes Xi's Speech
2020-10-14 02:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-14 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: False Breakout Potential amid Return to Wedge - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-10-13 14:15:00
Gold Price Recoil From Chart Resistance as the US Dollar Strengthens
2020-10-13 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD: Will Retail Traders Boost Upside Exposure?
2020-10-14 04:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 02, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.29.
2020-10-14 00:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels
2020-10-14 03:00:00
USD/JPY Price - Testing Support on Multi-Year Descending Triangle
2020-10-13 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.82%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 71.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gJhNuw32yZ
  • Recent changes in retail positioning hint that $EURUSD and $GBPUSD may turn lower, will $AUDUSD follow? Check out my latest sentiment weekly here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/10/14/AUDUSD-EURUSD-GBPUSD-Will-Retail-Traders-Boost-Upside-Exposure.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/wqZ9TlexLJ
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.19% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.00% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zSU2qroOMm
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Industrial Production YoY Final (AUG) due at 04:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -13.3% Previous: -15.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-14
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.49% FTSE 100: 0.46% France 40: 0.41% Wall Street: 0.41% Germany 30: 0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/vQX9fD43sY
  • According to my poll for top theme this week, traders think US stimulus talks are an overwhelming fundamental leader for market-moving potential. But is that a driver for the $NDX and $SPX? I think it has more potential in $EURUSD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/10/14/Nasdaq-Holds-SP-500-Drops-and-Dollar-Rallies-Stimulus-GDP-and-Trade-Wars.html https://t.co/lQcY3gKUsh
  • Myth or fact? One thing is for sure, there are a lot of misconceptions about trading. Knowing the difference between common trading myths and the reality is essential to long-term success. Find out about these 'myths' here: https://t.co/UGhbX6kn3H https://t.co/ktVsaKdmGd
  • Japanese Yen Price Analysis: $USDJPY, $CADJPY, $GBPJPY Key Levels https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-jpy/2020/10/14/Japanese-Yen-Price-Analysis-USDJPY-CADJPY-GBPJPY-Key-Levels.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/6rjxLHdXT8
  • Crude oil prices have exhibited negative correlation with the inventory data over the past 12 months. A falling DoE crude stockpile will likely underpin WTI prices, and vice versa. EIA will release the latest data on October 15th. https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar https://t.co/N2y7rUojy6
  • If you missed this week's session on IG Client Sentiment where I discussed recent price trends in $AUDUSD $EURUSD $GBPUSD $NZDUSD and #Gold, talking about where they could go ahead, check out the recording on YouTube here - https://t.co/wrQaAiLcdS
Japanese Yen Price Analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels

Japanese Yen Price Analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels

2020-10-14 03:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen, JPY Index, USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY – Talking Points:

  • The Japanese Yen’s recent rebound higher against could be running out of steam.
  • USD/JPY eyeing retest of monthly low after failing to breach key resistance.
  • CAD/JPY Ascending Triangle pattern hints at further upside.
  • Head and Shoulders pattern could inspire GBP/JPY sellers.
Advertisement

As mentioned in previous reports, the Japanese Yen’s 5% rally from the yearly low set on September 1 may prove to be a mere counter-trend correction, as the sentiment-defining 200-day moving average stifles the haven-associated currency’s surge against its major counterparts.

JPY Index** Daily Chart – 100-DMA Guiding Price Lower

Japanese Yen Price Analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels

JPY Index daily chart created using TradingView

**JPY Index averages CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY

The path of least resistance for the Japanese Yen appears to be lower, as price crashes back below the 2014 uptrend and the RSI drifts below its neutral midpoint.

Moreover, with JPY travelling within the confines of a bearish Descending Channel and the MACD indicator eyeing a push into negative territory, an extension of the retreat from the September high looks in the offing.

A daily close below the trend-defining 50-DMA and July low would probably signal a resumption of the primary downtrend and precipitate a push to retest the yearly low.

However, if the 50-DMA remains intact and RSI climbs back towards overbought territory, an extended rebound to test the 21-DMA and Descending Channel downtrend is hardly out of the question.

USD/JPY Daily Chart – May Low Capping Upside

Japanese Yen Price Analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels

USD/JPY daily chart created using TradingView

USD/JPY rates look to be at risk of reversing lower in the near-term, as buyers fail to breach key resistance at the May low (105.99) and price slides back below all four moving averages.

An extended downside push looks likely given USD/JPY continues to track within a Descending Schiff Pitchfork and the RSI is travelling firmly below its neutral midpoint.

With that in mind, a daily close below the psychologically imposing 105.00 mark is needed to validate bearish potential and carve a path for price to test confluent support at the Schiff Pitchfork median and September low (104.00).

Conversely, a close above the 21-DMA (105.54) could encourage would-be buyers and generate a push to retest the monthly high (106.11) and 100-DMA (106.28).

USD/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% -6% -6%
Weekly 4% -24% -10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

CAD/JPY Daily Chart – Ascending Triangle in Play?

Japanese Yen Price Analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels

CAD/JPY daily chart created using TradingView

The CAD/JPY exchange rate appears to be eyeing a push to retest the August high (81.58), after slicing through all four moving averages and bursting above key resistance at the July high (80.14).

In fact, price appears to be carving out a bullish Ascending Triangle formation which suggests that an extended topside push may be on the cards, if CAD/JPY is able to remain constructively positioned above the psychologically pivotal 80.00 mark and sentiment-defining 200-DMA (79.74).

A daily close above the monthly high (80.60) is needed to validate bullish potential and open a path towards the August high (81.58).

On the other hand, a break below 80.00 would probably ignite a more extended pullback and could bring confluent support at the Ascending Triangle hypotenuse and the October 7 swing-low (79.19) into focus.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart – Carving Out Head and Shoulders Top

Japanese Yen Price Analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels

GBP/JPY daily chart created using TradingView

Finally, the path of least resistance for GBP/JPY rates seems skewed to the downside, as price carves out a bearish Head and Shoulders reversal pattern and buyers fail to hurdle resistance at the August low (137.75).

A bearish crossover on the MACD indicator, in tandem with the RSI sliding back below 50, could inspire would-be sellers and ultimately lead to an extension of the exchange rate’s retreat from the September high (142.71), if support at the 136.00 mark gives way.

With that in mind, a daily close below the October 7 swing-low (135.87) would probably facilitate an extended downside push to test the neckline of the bearish reversal pattern, with a break below the 78.6% Fibonacci (133.75) needed to bring the May low (129.30) into play.

GBP/JPY BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 9% 0%
Weekly -5% 27% 10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Breakdown Stalls
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Breakdown Stalls
2020-10-13 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: False Breakout Potential amid Return to Wedge - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: False Breakout Potential amid Return to Wedge - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-10-13 14:15:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook as New Highs Come in Focus
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook as New Highs Come in Focus
2020-10-13 12:30:00
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Plummets to Key Support Zone
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Plummets to Key Support Zone
2020-10-12 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

CAD/JPY
GBP/JPY
Bullish
USD/JPY
Mixed