Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Tests for Higher Low
Japanese Yen Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels
- Japanese Yen technical trade levels update – Daily & 120min Charts
- USD/JPY breakout testing initial support – weekly opening-range intact
- Constructive while above 106.42 - resistance steady at 107.69
The Japanese Yen is more than 0.5% lower against the US Dollar this week with USD/JPY carving a clean weekly opening-range just above near-term uptrend support. This is the first test for the recent dollar breakout and it’s make-or-break here for the reversal play. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/JPY technical price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Yen trade setup and more.
Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily
Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on Tradingview
Notes: In my last Japanese Yen Price Outlook we noted that USD/JPY was testing support at the 2019 low-day close, “with a close below 106.10 needed to fuel the next leg lower in the Dollar.” Price held that low into the close of last week with a breakout on Monday fueling recovery up to the 50% retracement of the April decline at 107.69. The monthly opening-range is set just above the 106-handle and we’re looking for the break for guidance.
Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY 120min
Notes: A closer look a Yen price action shows USD/JPY trading within the confines of a near-term ascending pitchfork formation with price reversing off the 75% parallel early in the week. The decline is now trading just above confluence support at the lower parallel / 61.8% retracement at 106.67 with the 61.8% extension / weekly open just lower at 106.42/49- look for downside exhaustion ahead of this threshold IF price is indeed heading higher. Monthly open resistance steady at 107.13 backed closely by 107.37. A breach above the median-line / 107.69 would be needed to mark resumption towards 108.09.
For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy
Bottom line: USD/JPY is approaching near-term uptrend support and a hold above 106.42 is needed to keep the breakout viable in the days ahead. From a trading standpoint, look for downside exhaustion ahead of the lower parallel with a breach above 107.69 needed to fuel the next leg higher in price. Ultimately a break / close below 106.10 would be needed to put the bears back in control with such a scenario exposing the 61.8% retracement at 105.20. Review my latest Japanese Yen Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/JPY technical trade levels.
Japanese Yen Trader Sentiment – USD/JPY Price Chart
- A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/JPY - the ratio stands at +1.15 (53.58% of traders are long) – neutral reading
- Long positions are 8.82% higher than yesterday and 1.99% lower from last week
- Short positions are 2.40% lower than yesterday and 9.90% higher from last week
- We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall. Traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|13%
|4%
|9%
|Weekly
|12%
|1%
|7%
---
Key US / Japan Data Releases
Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.
