Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breakdown at Multi-week Low, NFP Levels

Japanese Yen Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

Japanese Yen technical trade levels update – Daily & 120min Charts

USD/JPY immediate focus the 2019 low-day close at 106.10

Broader outlook vulnerable while below the May open at 107.13

The Japanese Yen is poised to mark the fourth consecutive daily advance against the US Dollar with USD/JPY breaking to fresh seven-week lows in early May trade. The decline is approaching initial support objectives that could interrupt the near-term trend and we’re looking for a reaction down here. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/JPY technical price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Yen trade setup and more.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on Tradingview

Technical Forecast: In last month’s Japanese Yen Price Outlook we noted that USD/JPY had, “broken below the April range lows and keeps the focus lower heading into the close of the month. That said, price is now testing initial support objectives that may offer a reprieve to the recent selling pressure.” A brief rebound off those levels into the close of April failed at monthly open / trendline resistance at 107.49 before resuming lower.

The decline is now testing the 2019 low-day close at 106.10 with subsequent support objectives eyed at the median-line of a long-term descending pitchfork formation and the 61.8% retracement of the mid-March rally at 105.20. Daily resistance now 106.92 with near-term bearish invalidation set to the May open at 107.13.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY 120min

Notes: A closer look a Yen price action shows USD/JPY trading within the confines of a near-term descending pitchfork formation with price breaking below the 61.8% extension yesterday at 106.42 (now resistance). The focus remains lower sub-106.92 with subsequent support objectives eyed at the median-line (currently ~105.70s) and 105.20- look for a larger reaction there IF reached with a close below needed to keep the broader focus on the 2019 low / 100% ext at 104.45/59.

Bottom line: IF this breakdown in USD/JPY is legit, price recoveries should be capped by the upper parallel with a breach above the May open needed to mark reversal. From at trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops. Look for possible topside exhaustion while within this formation with a close below 106.10 needed to fuel the next leg lower in the Dollar. Review my latest Japanese Yen Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/JPY technical trade levels.

