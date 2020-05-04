We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-03 16:00:00
2020-05-03 16:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Technical Outlook Suffers Setbacks after FOMC
2020-05-03 15:00:00
2020-05-03 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-03 16:00:00
2020-05-03 16:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Remains Bleak With Further Upside Likely Limited
2020-05-03 01:00:00
2020-05-03 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls
2020-05-03 16:00:00
2020-05-03 16:00:00
S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Weekly Forecast: Bearish Reversal
2020-05-02 05:00:00
2020-05-02 05:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Technical Outlook Suffers Setbacks after FOMC
2020-05-03 15:00:00
2020-05-03 15:00:00
Gold Price Weakness to Linger with RBA and BoE to Stay on Hold
2020-05-02 17:00:00
2020-05-02 17:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Technical Outlook Suffers Setbacks after FOMC
2020-05-03 15:00:00
2020-05-03 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Consolidates, PM Johnson Fears Second Coronavirus Outbreak
2020-05-01 08:04:00
2020-05-01 08:04:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades
2020-05-04 04:00:00
2020-05-04 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Regains Momentum Against USD, But Range Holds
2020-05-04 01:21:00
2020-05-04 01:21:00
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Markit Manufacturing PMI due at 05:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 42 Previous: 51.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-04
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.27%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Tpb9ZOiRfu
  • Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Apr 24, 2020 08:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 10,470.00. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gaDPYrtKYK
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.38% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.42% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sryW5BXJTG
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.45% Wall Street: -0.59% US 500: -0.64% Germany 30: -1.01% France 40: -1.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Ows1zLOO5h
  • 🇮🇩 Inflation Rate YoY, Actual: 2.67% Expected: 2.77% Previous: 2.96% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-04
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 Inflation Rate YoY due at 04:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.77% Previous: 2.96% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-04
  • RBNZ: Term Lending Facility details outlined to promote business lending https://t.co/arafZbO9EX
  • (ASEAN Outlook) The US #Dollar may rise against the Singapore Dollar, Philippine Peso, Malaysian #Ringgit and Indonesian #Rupiah if US-China trade war fears resurface amid coronavirus-stricken GDP #tradewar #coronavirus - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/05/04/US-Dollar-May-Rise-on-Trade-War-Woes-SGD-PHP-MYR-IDR-at-Risk.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/Fyi5MLvIEJ
  • RBNZ provides an updated schedule for the Term Lending Facility (TLF): - 26 May 2020 – 28 May 2020 - 25 June 2020 – 29 June 2020 - 24 July 2020 – 28 July 2020 - 26 August 2020 – 28 August 2020 - 24 September 2020 – 28 September 2020 - 27 October 2020 – 29 October 2020
Japanese Yen Regains Momentum Against USD, But Range Holds

Japanese Yen Regains Momentum Against USD, But Range Holds

2020-05-04 01:21:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis Talking Points:

  • USDJPY remains rangebound but has slipped
  • The direction of any durable range break could be instructive
  • AUD/JPY looks more obviously bullish

The Japanese Yen remains confined to a well-established trading range against the US Dollar but seems to be gaining the upper hand within it.

US Dollar Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

That range comes in between the 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracements of the March rise (107.69 and 105.35, respectively. It’s been an important source of support for the pair since March 27 and USD/JPY hasn’t traded below it since March 13.

That said the downtrend broken in the last week seems to have re-established itself and that may keep near-term focus on the lower boundary of the range. A break of that on a daily or weekly closing basis might well be bearish for the Dollar and put renewed focus on the March lows below 103.

However Dollar bulls are likely to make a fight of defending the range, hoping that they can break the downtrend once again.

It’s notable though that daily ranges are extremely narrow and that this market looks rather undecided as a result. The fate of this important range looks likely to be an important directional clue for the near-term nevertheless.

Bear in mind too, that the broader downtrend from February 20 remains very much in place and comes in well above the market at 111.15.

The Yen may be looking better bid against the US Dollar but its bulls may be given pause by the more upbeat performance of AUD/JPY.

Australian Dollar Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

That cross remains well within its respected uptrend channel, with the pro-cyclical Australian Dollar clearly very much in the ascendant against the anti-risk Yen.

The rise seems to have faltered ahead of a narrow range supplied by the trading levels of February 28-March 6 and that now acts as key near-term resistance. Channel support comes in at 66.43 but that is some way below the market. Closer to hand the 67.76 area may provide a prop, having last stymied Aussie bears on a daily closing basis between April 15 and 22.

Japanese Yen Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

