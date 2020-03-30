We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro May Rise on ESM, Crude Oil Selloff Deepens on OPEC Price War
2020-03-30 05:00:00
2020-03-30 05:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-03-30 00:00:00
2020-03-30 00:00:00
Euro May Rise on ESM, Crude Oil Selloff Deepens on OPEC Price War
2020-03-30 05:00:00
2020-03-30 05:00:00
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-29 16:00:00
2020-03-29 16:00:00
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-29 16:00:00
2020-03-29 16:00:00
Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-03-29 12:00:00
2020-03-29 12:00:00
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-29 16:00:00
2020-03-29 16:00:00
Gold Prices May Drop as Liquidation Strikes Global Markets Anew
2020-03-28 18:00:00
2020-03-28 18:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2019 when GBP/USD traded near 1.33.
2020-03-30 05:23:00
2020-03-30 05:23:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2020-03-28 21:00:00
2020-03-28 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Claws Back Ground As Coronavirus Stimulus Hits Dollar
2020-03-30 04:00:00
2020-03-30 04:00:00
Australian Dollar May Wilt as Yen and US Dollar Rise in Asia Trade
2020-03-29 20:30:00
2020-03-29 20:30:00
Japanese Yen Claws Back Ground As Coronavirus Stimulus Hits Dollar

2020-03-30 04:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis Talking Points:

  • USD/JPY has fallen to key support in the wake of broad Dollar weakness
  • Whether or not it can hold in a daily closing basis is now important
  • AUD/JPY has bounced, but range trade dominates

The Japanese Yen has been just one beneficiary of a broad currency sweep as the US Dollar took a hit last week on the hope for, and then the reality of, massive stimulus to fight the coronavirus’ economic effects.

The $2 trillion relief bill joins other massive efforts from authorities around the world. Of course, caveats apply. These programs can doubtless help economies recover, but they can’t begin to fully work until infection rates abate. However, they do reassure nervous investors that the world’s governments aren’t shy of deploying the big guns and, taken with other measures from central banks, they also assuage fears of a liquidity crunch stemming from a potential lack of Dollars in the global system.

What they also do to some extent is lessen the need for Dollar hoarding as a haven play, and this impulse has been seen fulsomely in the case of USD/JPY even though of course the Japanese currency itself enjoys haven status among investors.

US Dollar Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

Having briefly returned to its formerly dominant uptrend channel, USD/JPY has now abandoned it again, casting doubt on the channel’s utility as a predictive tool in anything but the very general sense in future.

The pair’s decline has been stalled in the 107.69 region which, tellingly, is also the second, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rise from early March to the peaks seen on the 24th. It’s now time to keep a close eye on that point. A daily close below it will put 50% retracement at 106.45 firmly in focus. Indeed, given the broad daily ranges we’re now used to that point could be reached in short order,

If on the other hand Dollar bulls can force the pair back sustainably above 107.69 they’ve still got a major task ahead of them if they’re to break the longer term downtrend now forming on the daily chart. Starting from the highs of late February and sustained so far by the peaks of late March, the trendline now provides resistance well above the market at 111.51.

USD/JPY BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 9% 7%
Weekly 12% 46% 32%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

As perhaps the quintessential growth-linked currency the Australian Dollar has unsurprisingly been unable to emulate the magnitude of the bounce against the greenback seen elsewhere.

Australian Dollar Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

AUD/JPY is well above its recent lows, of course, but for the moment its bounce seems to have been stymied on a daily closing basis by resistance at Marc 13’s closing high of 66.70. The recent resurgence of beaten down risk appetite has seen the Australian Dollar’s heavy battering cease, but AUD/JPY has merely reverted to a narrow range trade which could as easily be the precursor of more weakness as a platform for gains.

A daily close outside the current range either way could be a good near-term clue as to which it will be.

Japanese Yen Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

https://www.dailyfx.com/free_guide-tg.html?ref-author=Cottle.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

