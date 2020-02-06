We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Boosted by Robust PMI Data, Euro-Zone Sentiment Nudges Higher
2020-02-05 10:02:00
Euro May Rise on Retail Sales as Traders Eye Key Debt Release
2020-02-05 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Coronavirus Vaccine Talk Supports Risk, GBP Boosted by PMI Data, Tesla Bubble - US Market Open
2020-02-05 13:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Boosted by Robust PMI Data, Euro-Zone Sentiment Nudges Higher
2020-02-05 10:02:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Struggles But USD/JPY Now Faces Danger Zone
2020-02-06 04:08:00
New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD Outlook May Shift Bullish as Yen Sinks
2020-02-05 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices, S&P 500, DAX Index at Critical Turning Points
2020-02-06 02:00:00
Gold Price Susceptible to Larger Pullback as Bullish Momentum Abates
2020-02-06 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Decline Stalls at Support as OPEC Discusses Production Cuts
2020-02-05 20:55:00
Crude Oil, Gold, S&P 500 – Charts to Watch & More
2020-02-05 13:05:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $USD rose against the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit on #coronavirus fears. What is the road ahead for USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/GSitK6S4tU https://t.co/xRj2Ohmbcl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.63%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 82.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/E0iN1681w0
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1XcQj7cftg
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.79% Wall Street: 0.78% France 40: 0.68% US 500: 0.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/pC0klvDsI0
  • China to cut punitive tariffs on U.S. soybeans to 27.5% from 30%, pork to 30% from 35% -BBG #tradedeal
  • The #JapaneseYen has struggled with improvements in fickle global risk appetite but #USDJPY has bounced to heights bulls have not recently been able to hold for long https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-jpy/2020/02/06/Japanese-Yen-Struggles-But-USDJPY-Rises-Into-Modest-Danger-Zone.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr #NZDJPY, #AUDJPY, #GBPJPY
  • Crude #oil prices and the petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone may fall on #coronavirus contagion risks and crucial PMI data, but losses may be trimmed by the State of the Union Address. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/2dIAjAIkqD #OOTT https://t.co/JjLY4umHPl
  • China to halve added tariffs on $75b of U.S. goods from February 14 -BBG #tradedeal
  • The $GBP may continue to weaken against the US Dollar, Japanese Yen and Norwegian Krone as each pair approaches what could be bearish turning points. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/x1nQ9VlkdF https://t.co/2JWOdkF2Kl
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.90% Silver: 0.37% Gold: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/aIjTbWZ0nI
Japanese Yen Struggles But USD/JPY Now Faces Danger Zone

Japanese Yen Struggles But USD/JPY Now Faces Danger Zone

2020-02-06 04:08:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis Talking Points:

  • USD/JPY has made strong gains this week
  • However, it’s now above a range top which has yet to break for lengthy periods since it was established
  • GBP/JPY remains range-bound, unlike most other Yen crosses

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major Japanese economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

The Japanese Yen has backed down against a broadly stronger US Dollar as stronger economic data and hopes for a vaccine against coronavirus have supported the greenback and revived risk appetite at least a little.

More upbeat numbers on the US manufacturing, service sector and labor markets have raised optimism that the US economy continues to power ahead, with the end of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, and his acquittal, adding to risk appetite.

So much for the fundamentals. Technically speaking USD/JPY is up to highs not seen for nearly two weeks on its daily chart. However, the climb has put the pair back above a broad trading band which the market has been disinclined to see it stay out of for very long since mid-October last year.

US Dollar Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

Clearly its break above that range top is by no means conclusive yet, with so far only one daily close above the line to show. Dollar bulls will need to keep the pair above 109.75 to maintain altitude, and the market is at only a few ticks higher than that.

If they can keep it there, January 27’s intraday top of 110.31 will be in those bulls’ sights but getting there and staying there may prove a tall order. That was an eight-month high when it was reached, and the market only managed a few days around that level before retreating back into the range.

It’s worth noting that, for all the Dollar’s recent vigor, the Yen remains in a longer-term ascendant with the downtrend from June 2015 still in place. That is closer to a challenge than it has been for some time, however, coming in around 110.29. A sustained break of that would be bad news indeed for Yen bulls, but it doesn’t look very likely in the near or even medium term.

USD/JPY BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 2% 1%
Weekly -8% -4% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

It shouldn’t surprise that other Yen crosses evince similar traits to USD/JPY right now, with similar pickups visible in both AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY. GBP/JPY is a notable exception among major rates, probably because the Brexit story has lent the British Pound a little more autonomy to respond to more local news.

British Pound Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

GBP/JPY remains in the broad range that’s been in place since the end of 2019, having just seen an attempt at the base rejected. It’s just possible that the Pound is settling into a new, lower range, however, with its top close to this week’s peak at 143.30, but this will have to await confirmation over the next few days’ trade.

Japanese Yen Resources For Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Rebound in the Works?
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Rebound in the Works?
2020-02-05 06:00:00
EUR/GBP Outlook Hints at Bullish Breakout. What's the Catch?
EUR/GBP Outlook Hints at Bullish Breakout. What's the Catch?
2020-02-05 04:00:00
AUD/USD Unimpressed as Lowe Talks Down RBA Rate Cut Bets
AUD/USD Unimpressed as Lowe Talks Down RBA Rate Cut Bets
2020-02-05 02:00:00
New Zealand Dollar: NZD/USD & NZD/JPY Eye Employment Data
New Zealand Dollar: NZD/USD & NZD/JPY Eye Employment Data
2020-02-04 19:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
GBP/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.