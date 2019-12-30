We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Prices Soared in Thin Trade But Key Resistance Held
2019-12-30 00:00:00
Dollar Threatens Breakdown Via EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDMXN - Is It a New Trend?
2019-12-27 18:00:00
Top 5 Most Market Moving Grey Swans to Watch for 2020
2019-12-27 04:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-26 13:00:00
US Dollar and Japanese Yen Outlook: False Upside Breakouts?
2019-12-30 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Likely to Slide Further Once 2020 Trade Fires Up
2019-12-30 01:09:00
Gold Forecast 1Q-2020: Shift in US Trade Policy Casts Bullish Outlook
2019-12-29 16:00:00
Crude OIl Prices Nudge Three Month Peaks As US Data Lift Demand Hopes
2019-12-27 07:38:00
How Crude Oil Prices React to Weather-Induced Disruption Fears
2019-12-30 03:00:00
Oil Forecast 1Q-2020: Can Crude Prices Push Higher?
2019-12-28 10:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-27 19:30:00
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2019-12-26 18:04:00
Japanese Yen Likely to Slide Further Once 2020 Trade Fires Up

2019-12-30 01:09:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis Talking Points:

  • USDJPY has retraced, but not very far
  • Dollar bulls have clearly not given up by any means
  • NZDJPY has risen sharply and looks in need of an urgent rest

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major Japanese economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

The Japanese Yen has seen a holiday-season pause in the pressure it’s been under against the US Dollar but this hasn’t seen a huge retracement for the USDJPY and looks unlikely to last once 2020’s trade gets back into top gear.

US Dollar Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

The pair broke below its previously dominant uptrend channel on December 3, but falls were arrested at support from November 21’s closing lows at 108.47. Dollar bulls have since managed to build something of a base there, staging a modest revival which got back into the uptrend channel on December 15.

Action since then on a daily closing basis has been confined to a narrow trading range between 109.36 and 109.57. Breaks of this range may not be trustworthy until market volume revives. It’s clear in any case that the US Dollar has not seen any great selling impetus into the holidays, with current trade looking then very much like consolidation, which was probably needed anyway.

Dollar bulls’ pressing upside target is probably still May 21’s high of 110.62. The market may face an uphill struggle to hang on at that level, but the bulls will need it to if they’re to go on and challenge 2019’s April highs. Assuming the current range does hold into full, new year trading, they are likely to keep trying.

New Zealand Dollar Carries on Soaring

The New Zealand Dollar meanwhile looks even more bullish against the downtrodden Japanese currency.

NZDJPY has risen consistently since early October, boosted fundamentally by increased optimism around a trade deal between China and the United States.

New Zealand Dollar Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

However, the kiwi now looks a little overstretched. Its charge has taken it up through the nascent trading range apparent until the end of last week to the point where it is challenging the top of the uptrend channel in place since late October.

Like USDJPY the cross is heading back towards resistance which guards 2019’s peaks, and may yet break through them. However, the New Zealand Dollar looks quite seriously overbought at current levels. IN a thin market it would be no surprise to see a slide back to that former range for a period of consolidation, at least, before a resumed move higher.

Japanese Yen Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

