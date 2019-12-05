We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-12-04 13:33:00
EUR/USD Forecast - Setting Up a Range Break Ahead of US ISM Data Release
2019-12-04 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Breakout: GBP/USD Drives Above 1.3000, Six-Month-Highs
2019-12-04 17:10:00
GBP/USD Spikes, AUD/USD Dips on GDP, US Dollar Selling Resumes - US Market Open
2019-12-04 14:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Snaps Dollar Uptrend at Last, UK Polls Boost GBP/JPY
2019-12-05 02:00:00
NZD/USD Uptrend Extends on RBNZ Capital Review, USD/JPY May Rise
2019-12-05 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Constrained by Downtrend, US-China Trade War News - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-04 18:48:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite New Trade Woes, Stock Data Eyed
2019-12-04 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite New Trade Woes, Stock Data Eyed
2019-12-04 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price and NOK Outlook Bearish on OPEC, Trade Wars
2019-12-04 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Huawei says it is filing a lawsuit in order to overturn FCC order on subsidies -BBG #TradeWar
  • The $SGD, Philippine Peso, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit could depreciate against the US Dollar as US-China and US-EU trade tensions escalate. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/69Qiw7JD5l https://t.co/Jz5VEAvqyz
  • #Palladium, #Platinum and the #Silver are expected to be the most active Precious Metals vs #USD with 1-week implied volatilities at 30.00, 19.50 and 16.60 respectively
  • The #JapaneseYen has at last made some clear headway against the #USDollar but its bulls have yet to nail down their channel break. #GBPJPY jumps but there's a long way to go til the #UKgeneralelection. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-jpy/2019/12/05/Japanese-Yen-Snaps-Dollar-Uptrend-at-Last-UK-Polls-Boost-GBPJPY.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • Over the past 30 days, #NZD, #GBP and the #SEK have been the best performing G10 currencies vs. USD with +2.81%, 1.82% and 1.57% total returns.
  • “There is considerable risk that Brazil, for the first time ever, will lose its right to vote at the U.N. as of January 1, 2020,” https://t.co/lGI1uHagiJ 👀👀👀👀👀
  • Australian Dollar Outlook Bearish as #AUDNZD Breaks Key Support. Selloff Ahead? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/dimitri_zabelin/2019/12/05/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-Bearish-as-AUDNZD-Breaks-Key-Support.html
  • Japan’s Stimulus Draft Estimates: -Total Size: 26 Trillion Yen -Fiscal Measures: 13.2 Trillion Yen -Actual Spending: 9.4 Trillion Yen -Extra Budget: 4.3 Trillion Yen -BBG #JPY
  • The $AUD has enjoyed an explosive recovery against its US namesake but its local stock index, the ASX 200, hints that gains may be fleeting. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/cRqN222mHy https://t.co/ZmCMnGTw95
  • #BITCOIN Daily Pivot Points: S3: 7077.62 S2: 7195.44 S1: 7263.17 R1: 7380.99 R2: 7431.08 R3: 7548.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?CHID=QPID=917720
Japanese Yen Snaps Dollar Uptrend at Last, UK Polls Boost GBP/JPY

Japanese Yen Snaps Dollar Uptrend at Last, UK Polls Boost GBP/JPY

2019-12-05 02:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis Talking Points:

  • USD/JPY has broken below its significant uptrend after trying for some time
  • Deeper falls could now be coming
  • GBP/JPY has soared on UK election polling but will remain a nervous market this week

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major Japanese economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

The Japanese Yen has been struggling against a generally resurgent US Dollar since August but looks as if it is at last gaining the upper hand.

US Dollar vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

The upward channel from those August lows has broken to the downside on a daily-closing basis for the first time this week. Within the channel Dollar bears have long made their presence felt, with the last serious upside test made way back in September.

It’s also notable that a failure to regain and top recent highs in the 109.68 region would mean that Dollar bulls have failed to snap an overall downtrend in place since April.

If they can’t regain the channel base, and they may yet do so, near-term support will come in between 108.25 and 107.82. Those points held the bears on November 21 and 1, respectively. Clearly a slip into that trading band would put the October lows back into play, around 106.75 with the entire rise from August under threat should they give way.

The British Pound meanwhile has leaped up to six-month highs against the Japanese unit, and indeed against other major rivals. The markets scent and applaud a working majority for the incumbent Conservative administration in next week’s general election.

It’s worth remembering that polling has been distinctly out in many recent UK voted, however, and that there’s still plenty of campaign time to go. Sterling bulls would clearly prefer that the current government be returned with a majority, seeing this as clearest path to any near-term Brexit progress at all, with bids for the currency usually following evidence of a poll lead.

Technically GBP/JPY has been in a narrow band since mid-October, with modest daily ranges the norm, as if to underline the prevailing uncertainty.

UK Pound Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

The break higher puts the former range top in play as near-term support with a further prop likely below it at November 18’s closing high of 140.82.

It will be fascinating to see whether the Pound can establish a new higher trading range before the vote, but volatility and a return to the former band looks much more likely.

Japanese Yen Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Rally Constrained by Downtrend, US-China Trade War News - Next Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Constrained by Downtrend, US-China Trade War News - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-04 18:48:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Pattern-break, Support in Focus
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Pattern-break, Support in Focus
2019-12-04 16:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100: Weakness Brings Support into Play
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100: Weakness Brings Support into Play
2019-12-04 12:00:00
GBP/USD Changes Gear & Jumps to Multi-Month High -British Pound vs USD Price
GBP/USD Changes Gear & Jumps to Multi-Month High -British Pound vs USD Price
2019-12-04 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Japan 225
GBP/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.