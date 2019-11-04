We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Rate Cut Odds Shift After Fed, BOC, BOJ Meetings - Central Bank Watch
2019-11-03 18:45:00
Has the S&P 500’s Forecast Recharged Risk Appetite Across the Financial System?
2019-11-03 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2019-11-03 07:00:00
GBP/USD Rate Recovery to Persist If BoE Alters Forward Guidance
2019-11-03 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains Lose Steam At Important USD/JPY Support
2019-11-04 02:00:00
US Dollar, Yen Sank as S&P 500 Hit Record. AUD 2018 Trend Line Eyed
2019-11-04 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag Takes Shape as RSI Breaks Out
2019-11-04 01:00:00
Weekly Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Outlook Improves as Fed Eliminates Rate Hike Potential
2019-11-03 20:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices, NOK, SEK Brace for Data Cascade, OPEC Outlook
2019-11-04 03:00:00
Has the S&P 500’s Forecast Recharged Risk Appetite Across the Financial System?
2019-11-03 13:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Oct 12 when Germany 30 traded near 12,479.10. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nv1fBZ9Q0c
  • What is a doji morning star candlestick? How can you use it in your #tradingstrategy? Find out from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/w7Y4qj2Qkm https://t.co/KLO66oOvfj
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri as he previews the upcoming week’s main political themes and discusses their impact on the financial markets. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Join @ZabelinDimitri 's #webinar at 11:30 PM ET/4:30 AM GMT to find out how geopolitical risk will affect the markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/hsULxMNOtM https://t.co/W0VDp46jdk
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.02% Gold: -0.11% Oil - US Crude: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JEpQtnLGDt
  • #CrudeOil Prices, #NOK, #SEK Brace for Data Cascade, #OPEC Outlook - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/11/04/Crude-Oil-Prices-NOK-SEK-Brace-for-Data-Cascade-OPEC-Outlook.html
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.48% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ljeISriZVz
  • Some of the top event risk this week: (MON) ECB President Lagarde Speaks in Berlin (TUES) American ISM Non-Manufacturing/Services Composite (OCT) (THRS) United Kingdom’s Bank of England Bank Rate (NOV 7) #EUR #USD #GBP
  • LIVE NOW: Join Senior Strategist @IlyaSpivak as he discusses the outlook for the financial markets in the week ahead! Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/889679267?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • US Secretary Wilbur Ross says US and China are very far along in the "Phase 1" portion of their multi-sequential trade agreement - BBG
Japanese Yen Gains Lose Steam At Important USD/JPY Support

Japanese Yen Gains Lose Steam At Important USD/JPY Support

2019-11-04 02:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis Talking Points:

  • USD/JPY weakness has been held at first Fibonacci retracement
  • If it can stay above that then the bulls will try to reclaim last week’s retreat
  • EUR/JPY is confined to a broad band, but its downside looks vulnerable

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major Japanese economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

The Japanese Yen gained on the US Dollar last week as the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut weighed on the latter, fully expected though it was.

Still, USD/JPY has bounced at a technically interesting point which may offer some clues as to the likely way ahead.

US Dollar Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

The 108.14 point nearly marks both the current position of the previously dominant downtrend line and first, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the rise up from late August’s lows to October’s highs. If Dollar bulls can hold above that point this week then their first order of business will be to try and reclaim the sharp falls seen on the ‘Fed day’ of October 31.

That will involve a probably much more gradual grind back up to the 108.70 level, in prospect as long as 108.14 support holds.

If it doesn’t then it may be that the former downtrend is back in play, but either way market focus will quickly revert to 107.42 which is the next retracement level. October’s lows will beckon strongly if that level faces a test.

EUR/JPY’s climb has run into similar difficulty with the cross confined to a broad trading range since mid-October.

Euro Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

Euro bulls may take some comfort from the fact that the market has been reluctant to retreat far and that its broad trading range has just survived another test.

The range top looks safe enough, however, and they may have to face another trial of that base at 120.39 before too long.

Japanese Yen Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Weekly Forecast: AUD/USD Price Tests a Key Resistance
Australian Dollar Weekly Forecast: AUD/USD Price Tests a Key Resistance
2019-11-01 14:49:00
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Price – Bullish Signals on The Radar Ahead of NFP Data
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Price – Bullish Signals on The Radar Ahead of NFP Data
2019-11-01 10:02:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, DXY
US Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, DXY
2019-11-01 09:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Double Top in the Works?
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Double Top in the Works?
2019-11-01 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bearish
USD/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.