We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Two-Year Uptrend Broken?
2019-10-20 07:00:00
EUR/USD Weekly Technical Forecast: Bullish Momentum Persists, Eyes on Key Brexit Vote
2019-10-19 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen, Franc Up as Pound Drops on Brexit Bedlam But Stocks Hold Up
2019-10-20 23:55:00
Weekly British Pound Forecast: Brexit Vote Delayed - What's Next?
2019-10-20 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Holds US Dollar Bulls Near Top of Key Trading Band
2019-10-21 02:55:00
Yen, Franc Up as Pound Drops on Brexit Bedlam But Stocks Hold Up
2019-10-20 23:55:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Where To With Recession Fears, Trade Wars and Brexit In the Headlines?
2019-10-20 13:00:00
Gold Weekly Outlook: Trade War Fears Battle US Dollar Weakness
2019-10-19 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Where To With Recession Fears, Trade Wars and Brexit In the Headlines?
2019-10-20 13:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Range Holds Key Support– WTI Breakout Levels
2019-10-20 01:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind
2019-10-17 21:46:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #JapaneseYen remains very fundamentally driven. #Brexit has for the moment replaced #USChinaTrade as the key risk appetite trip switch. However #USDJPY technicals are interesting too, with the pair at the top of a band it hasn't liked to be above lately. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-jpy/2019/10/21/Japanese-Yen-Holds-Dollar-Bulls-Near-Top-of-Key-Trading-Band-.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri as he previews the upcoming week’s main political themes and discusses their impact on the financial markets. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • RT @scheplick: This week, there were massive protests in: Hong Kong Chile Lebanon Ecuador Haiti Indonesia Spain Libya Iraq France Englan…
  • RT @next_china: China Banks Unexpectedly Keep Loan Prime Rate Steady in October https://t.co/gEsDu1ADAH
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.03% Gold: 0.00% Oil - US Crude: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/rwBMrPXH58
  • #BRL, #COP and the #CLP are expected to be the most active Latin American currencies vs USD with 1-week implied volatilities at 13.40, 10.47 and 9.34 respectively
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cJ8uz0usDy
  • How will #Brexit affect the US? Economist @julianHjessop gives his take, only on Global Markets Decoded #podcast. Missed the episode? Get your read here: https://t.co/9SFO9wikRI https://t.co/zQ4Bijk6Up
  • The $USD might be in the process of reversing its two-year uptrend, but technical positioning cautions eager sellers against over-committing. Get your $DXY market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/RrifbHfNut https://t.co/VMPintsxrU
  • LIVE NOW: Join Senior Strategist @IlyaSpivak as he discusses the outlook for the financial markets in the week ahead! Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/889679267?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
Japanese Yen Holds US Dollar Bulls Near Top of Key Trading Band

Japanese Yen Holds US Dollar Bulls Near Top of Key Trading Band

2019-10-21 02:55:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis Talking Points:

  • USD/JPY has made a higher high but failed to consolidate it
  • A slip back into an important range looks highly likely if not certain
  • GBP/JPY’s sharp gains are in obvious doubt as the Brexit story simmers away

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major Japanese economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

The Japanese Yen seems to have regained the upper hand against the US Dollar once more. Plentiful global uncertainties, crowned perhaps by the still-deadlocked Brexit process, conspire to fundamentally support anti-risk bets like the Japanese currency.

Technically however the daily-chart picture looks a little more complex.

US Dollar Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

USD/JPY has risen this month to highs not seen since early August. In the process it has broken above the previous downtrend line. This may be a moderately bullish short-term sign but important to remember that this had only been in place since late-May and may have little significance in the context of the entrenched downtrend from the highs of September 2018.

USD/JPY Has Not Thrived At Current Levels

What may be more significant is the pair’s current flirtation with the top of a wide, interesting trading band in place since late May and shown in red on the chart above. The Dollar has been disinclined to spend very long outside this band, trading back into it when below and, more obviously, retreating quite smartly when above.

USD/JPY does seem to have made a ‘higher high’ in the past week, by surpassing the previous notable top which was September 18’s 108.46 close. Probably not coincidentally, that point just about marks the top of the trading band.

Clearly a little caution is warranted here. The most likely scenario is probably that USD/JPY retreats below that level, even if it doesn’t fall as far as the range base at 106.79.

If Dollar bulls want to make that most recent higher high count, they’re going to have to back it up with a sustained period above 108.46, involving at least a weekly and, preferably a monthly close. The uncommitted may want to wait and see if they can manage this and take a bullish signal if they can. But it doesn’t look very likely at this point.

The British Pound soared to five-month highs against the Japanese unit last week as hopes rose of a Brexit deal passing Parliament. While there is still a chance that it will, there’s plenty of uncertainty to go around still and GBP/JPY has clearly stalled again.

British Pound Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

This cross is overwhelmingly in the grip of its fundamental story, and October’s gains will remain extremely vulnerable to more Brexit delay. While they may not be subject to complete near-term retracement, near-term support probably comes in around mid-October’s resting point of 137.17. There may be stronger support at September’s high of 135.66 but any near-term foray to that level may see sufficient bearish momentum built up to threaten the entire rise up from August’s low.

Japanese Yen Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars?re-author=Cottle

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD: Euro Rally Risks Reversing as US Tariffs Take Effect
EUR/USD: Euro Rally Risks Reversing as US Tariffs Take Effect
2019-10-18 16:24:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Coils into October Range- GLD Outlook
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Coils into October Range- GLD Outlook
2019-10-18 14:00:00
Australian Dollar Price: AUD/USD Outlook May Shift to Bullish- This is How
Australian Dollar Price: AUD/USD Outlook May Shift to Bullish- This is How
2019-10-18 13:30:00
Silver Prices Maintain Bull Flag Formation Despite Drop in Silver Volatility
Silver Prices Maintain Bull Flag Formation Despite Drop in Silver Volatility
2019-10-18 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.