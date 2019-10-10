We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Bullish Outlook Falls Apart Again as Trade War Headlines Turn After-Hours
2019-10-10 00:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunge Pauses at Downtrend Support
2019-10-09 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-09 16:30:00
US Dollar Gains Limited Ahead of FOMC Minutes - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-10-09 14:20:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Closely Tracks Trade Headlines, USD/JPY Downtrend Rules
2019-10-10 05:00:00
Asia Stocks, Currencies Whipsaw on US-China Trade Headline Blitz
2019-10-10 04:48:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Vulnerable to US-China Trade News
2019-10-10 03:30:00
US Dollar Gyrates as FOMC Minutes Underscore Divided Fed
2019-10-09 18:11:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Vulnerable to US-China Trade News
2019-10-10 03:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: Record US Crude Output to Fuel Bear Market
2019-10-10 00:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #APAC investors have needed to keep a close eye on #USChinatrade talk headlines Thursday. There's been plenty of trading action, but the prospects of a deal remain essentially as unknown as ever. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/10/10/Asia-Stocks--Currencies-Whipsaw-on-US-China-Trade-Headline-Blitz.html?ref-author=Cottle
  • Do you buy the first price above a certain level or wait for the candlestick to close first? Or, maybe a combination of the two? @PaulRobinsonFX discusses the importance of consistency in trading here: https://t.co/pyMNwWCwtn #FOMOintrading https://t.co/WtgwhcuPdc
  • S/O to @C_Barraud for compiling the details on the above sequence of events (and more) with this great thread: https://t.co/iJYR1ilYXa
  • (Commodities Briefing) Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Vulnerable to US-China Trade News #Gold #USOIL #TradeTalks - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2019/10/10/Gold-and-Crude-Oil-Price-Outlook-Vulnerable-to-US-China-Trade-News.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/PSo0burgE6
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.55%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 72.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LqkWXvubCC
  • FX update from IG: #EURUSD 1.0990 +0.17% #GBPUSD 1.2229 +0.19% #USDJPY 107.45 -0.03% #AUDUSD 0.6748 +0.35% #EURGBP 0.8987 -0.01% #USDCAD 1.332 -0.13% #USDCHF 0.9946 -0.14%
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.37% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.35% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4iOskfSbIj
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.19% Germany 30: -0.02% US 500: -0.20% Wall Street: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Uq8GaCTe1k
  • #ICYMI ⬇️ https://t.co/xzxHM4Qrb8
  • The $AUD is struggling to confirm a bullish reversal pattern against the US Dollar. Upside $AUDUSD progress may be undermined by bearish sentiment signals however. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/Ewf5aUgeXb https://t.co/bCiQZzNItw
Japanese Yen Closely Tracks Trade Headlines, USD/JPY Downtrend Rules

Japanese Yen Closely Tracks Trade Headlines, USD/JPY Downtrend Rules

2019-10-10 05:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis Talking Points:

  • USD/JPY has fallen below range support and regained it this week
  • One-month lows still look important near term
  • Trade headlines are sure to continue driving this week

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major Japanese economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

The Japanese Yen has had a good deal of fundamental support from worries that trade talks between the US and China may not be going anywhere. Thursday’s report that the US is considering a currency pact with its rival has lifted the mood somewhat but risk appetite remains fickle and will be driven by the headlines from Washingon.

Obviously, any signs that the talks are struggling, and that the two countries’ reciprocal tariff war will go on, will help perceived haven assets such as the currencies of Japan and Switzerland, while signs of progress will weigh on both.

Technically USD/JPY has slid to one-month lows in the past ten days, but there does seem to be a degree of reluctance on the part of the Dollar bears to push matters below that point at present.

US Dollar Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

That point marks the brad range base which had contained the pair from early September until October 2. However, the Dollar is now back above that point but looking far from comfortable there and the level still bears close watching.

Clearly the fundamentals are now driving this market and the uncommitted may be well advised to wait at least until the current round of trade talks concludes. If USD/JPY can remain close to current levels when they do, that might be a sign of some resilience both in the Dollar and risk appetite.

However, even if no sharp falls are seen, the pair will still be well within the long downtrend which has capped the market since late April and which shows no sign at all of letup.

It now comes in well above the market at 108.21. Assuming that support holds, Dollar bulls’ first order of business will probably be to reclaim the sharp falls seen between October 1 and 3, which would put focus on resistance at 108.04. IF that can be retaken then the range top at 108.40 will be the next point of interest.

However, at present the market looks a bit stretched with the range base probably far more important. Should it give way, support from late August in the 106.57 area will be eyed.

Japanese Yen Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Rally Grinds at Resistance- GLD Outlook
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Rally Grinds at Resistance- GLD Outlook
2019-10-09 15:30:00
EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Outlook: Euro Price - Levels and Thresholds to Know
EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Outlook: Euro Price - Levels and Thresholds to Know
2019-10-09 13:57:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Price Forecast Ahead of FED Minutes – Buyer’s Lack of Momentum
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Price Forecast Ahead of FED Minutes – Buyer’s Lack of Momentum
2019-10-09 09:29:00
Gold Prices Turn Higher in Bull Flag as US-China Trade War Tensions Flare
Gold Prices Turn Higher in Bull Flag as US-China Trade War Tensions Flare
2019-10-08 14:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.