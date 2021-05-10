Chinese Yuan Technical Analysis: EUR/CNH, USD/CNH Rates Outlook

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Chinese, German, US Inflation Rates; Banxico Rate Decision; US Retail Sales
2021-05-10 19:00:00
US Dollar Draws Near Key Support; EUR/USD to Two-Month Highs
2021-05-10 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Climb on Major US Pipeline Disruptions, Weaker USD
2021-05-10 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-05-10 09:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Big NFP Miss Defies Tapering Fears
2021-05-10 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Gold Price Approaches 200-Day SMA for First Time Since February
2021-05-10 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-10 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pares Post-NFP Decline as US Treasury Yields Recover
2021-05-10 19:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Chinese, German, US Inflation Rates; Banxico Rate Decision; US Retail Sales
2021-05-10 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • ...but before you write off H&S patterns because more have fallen apart rather than catalyzed lately, consider the monthly chart of $AUDUSD as well. That 0.8000-0.7925 zone is no joke as its historical midpoint, trendine and other technical points confluence https://t.co/dB6edmmA1d
  • While there are other Dollar pairs getting more attention lately, I think $AUDUSD deserve a spot in the rotation. It's currently working out whether it is going to abide 2021's range as a consolidation reversal risk (H&S pattern)... https://t.co/M7dG0a8Isw
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.31% Oil - US Crude: -0.18% Silver: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/AS3CtSNbr4
  • Fed's Evans: - Tepid April jobs report was a 'head scratcher' - Welcomes wage growth as sign of a healthy jobs market - Fed has room to overshoot inflation target - 'It will be a while' before US has made enough progress to talk about tapering
  • US 10-Year Treasury yield extending to session highs and steering the Nasdaq to new lows of the day $NDX $QQQ $NQ_F https://t.co/ReXcLVpGy8
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.77%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 78.12%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wI1kMvJkwU
  • The price of gold extends the series of higher highs and lows from the previous week even though the 10-Year US Treasury yield retraces the decline following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/kyW7ukihdY https://t.co/keRXgNxmyp
  • Fed's Evans: - Very optimistic US will get back to strong job numbers - Still expects unemployment to fall below 5% this year $USD $DXY $TNX
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.67% US 500: -0.15% France 40: -0.18% Germany 30: -0.20% FTSE 100: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/f9gTcPN7Ev
  • EUR/USD holding proven support level. Pullback may be over, but hurdles yet to cross. Get your $EURUSD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/o6LAHTn29c
Chinese Yuan Technical Analysis: EUR/CNH, USD/CNH Rates Outlook

Chinese Yuan Technical Analysis: EUR/CNH, USD/CNH Rates Outlook

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Chinese Yuan Outlook:

  • USD/CNH rates have tumbled towards their yearly low, and in the grand scheme of things, the rally seen at the start of 2021 may have been a brief setback before a deeper setback.
  • More weakness in USD/CNH is good for risk appetite, regardless of what’s happening in EUR/CNH.
  • Falling US Treasury yields, higher US equity markets, and surging commodity prices suggest that traders are finding the environment not so favorable for the US Dollar.

Chinese Yuan Says ‘Go’

Stable if not softening US Treasury yields have proved to be among the most significant factors driving asset allocation decisions within the EM FX space in recent weeks, and the latest drop in US yields following the April US labor market report has spurred another rally in EM FX. For traders, a weaker US jobs report means the Federal Reserve will keep rates lower for longer without altering its QE program.

In turn, lower US rates are feeding inflationary pressures, manifesting themselves in higher commodity prices; traders are favoring growth-sensitive currencies over low yielding safe havens. Accordingly, the latest rally in the Chinese Yuan following the April US jobs report suggests that markets are taking on a more risk-on tone, one that may accelerate over the coming weeks.

USD/CNH Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (March 2020 to May 2021) (Chart 1)

Chinese Yuan Technical Analysis: EUR/CNH, USD/CNH Rates Outlook

USD/CNH rates have almost completed the reversal sought to validate the bearish rising wedge pattern in place since late-January. A drop to the yearly low at 6.4008 completes the move lower. However, that’s not to suggest that ‘the bottom’ is close by; instead, price action in USD/CNH rates suggests that deeper losses may be ready to take root. Momentum is firmly bearish, with USD/CNH rates fully below their daily EMA envelope. Daily Slow Stochastics are nestled in bearish territory, while daily MACD’s drop below its signal line has extended. More losses seem likely, particularly when viewed in context of the weekly timeframe.

USD/CNH Rate Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart (November 2016 to May 2021) (Chart 2)

Chinese Yuan Technical Analysis: EUR/CNH, USD/CNH Rates Outlook

A look at the weekly timeframe shows that USD/CNH rates are once again below the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018 low/2020 high range at 6.4623, a sign that the recent rebound attempt – which never took back the 61.8% retracement – has failed. The weekly timeframe also suggests that a longer-term bearish rising wedge has formed dating back to early-2017, with the bearish breakout coming in mid-2020. To this end, if the weekly bearish rising wedge interpretation is valid, the USD/CNH rates may be close to resuming their downtrend towards their ultimate target of 6.2356.

EUR/CNH Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (February 2020 to May 2021) (Chart 3)

Chinese Yuan Technical Analysis: EUR/CNH, USD/CNH Rates Outlook

EUR/CNH rates have been playing ping pong between the 61.8% (7.8459) and 76.4% (7.7332) Fibonacci retracements of the 2020 low/high range for the past several weeks. While the pair has broken the downtrend from the August and December 2020 highs, it is currently straddling the rising trendline from the April 2015 and February 2020 lows. Moreover, EUR/CNH rates remain within the descending parallel channel that’s encompassed price action since the start of the year. Until further development on the charts, commentary around EUR/CNH is much ado about nothing.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Plunge- Loonie Breakout Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Plunge- Loonie Breakout Levels
2021-05-10 17:30:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Trend Towards 2018 Low Continues
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Trend Towards 2018 Low Continues
2021-05-10 12:30:00
Gold & Silver Price Analysis: XAU & XAG Heading Towards Resistance
Gold & Silver Price Analysis: XAU & XAG Heading Towards Resistance
2021-05-07 12:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Plunge Marks Fifth Week– NFP on Tap
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Plunge Marks Fifth Week– NFP on Tap
2021-05-06 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CNH