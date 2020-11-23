Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, NZD/CHF Eye Key Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Euro Technical Forecast: Ranges as Far as the Eye Can See
2020-11-22 16:00:00
S&P 500 and EURUSD Consolidation Reflect Breakout Risk as Much as Seasonal Congestion
2020-11-21 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Vaccine-Led Rally May Take a Pause
2020-11-23 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-22 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-22 12:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-20 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-22 16:00:00
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Gold Coiling for Break-Out
2020-11-21 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-22 16:00:00
Weekly Euro Technical Forecast: Ranges as Far as the Eye Can See
2020-11-22 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen and US Dollar May Bounce as PMI Data, Fed-Speak Spook Markets
2020-11-23 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-22 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇹🇼 Unemployment Rate (OCT) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.78% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-23
  • DAX 30 Index Consolidating Below Key Resistance Ahead of PMI Release - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/11/23/DAX-30-Index-Consolidating-Below-Key-Resistance-Ahead-of-PMI-Release.html #DAX30 $DAX #GER30 https://t.co/2EIZtOKMoZ
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.647%) S&P 500 (+0.591%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.454%) [delayed] -BBG
  • Singapore's Straits Times Index climbed 1.13% on Monday, extending its three-week gains and breaking above a key resistance level at 2,800. The RSI indicator, however, has stretched further into the overbought territory. Will there be a technical pullback soon? https://t.co/CtwjSZ4GkZ
  • AstraZeneca vaccine prevents average of 70% of Covid-19 cases in study - BBG
  • South Korea's KOSPI index rises 1.9% to close at record high - BBG #KOSPI
  • RT @FxWestwater: Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: $USDCHF, $NZDCHF Eye Key Levels https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-chf/2020/11/23/Swiss-Franc-Technical-Forecast-USDCHF-NZDCHF-Eye-Key-Levels.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/xWh6kDeajY
  • What are some factors impacting Euro’s forecast this quarter? Get your free forecast here: https://t.co/kpBYVz31Bd https://t.co/Z45SIi2IjB
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 93.36%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 76.56%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/22kjgS9BnF
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.23% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Ur8rayfVBC
Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, NZD/CHF Eye Key Levels

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, NZD/CHF Eye Key Levels

2020-11-23 06:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast – Talking Points

  • Further USD/CHF downside likely with confluent pressure overhead
  • Swiss Franc trading at multi-month high after November rally
  • Short-term NZD/CHF momentum may be slowing, upside still favored
Advertisement

USD/CHF Price Analysis

The Swiss Franc appears set to continue its bullish run against the US Dollar following USD/CHF establishing a new yearly low earlier this month. The 100-day simple moving average along with trendline resistance and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the September swing have contained price action to the upside.

Currently, USD/CHF is trading at the 38.2% Fib level and with the 50-day simple moving average trending sideways, a short-term break higher may play out. However, the prior area of confluent resistance will likely contain any rally and set the stage for downside continuation. That said, the longer-term trend appears poised for lower lows and any movement to the upside will come under strong pressure.

USD/CHF Daily Chart

USD/CHF Price Chart

Chart created with TradingView

NZD/CHF Price Analysis

NZD/CHF rallied to make a new multi-month high over the past two weeks. The June high at 0.6298 will offer the nearest term support on any pullback, but a break lower would allow a drop to the July high before November’s rally is threatened. In the event of continuation higher NZD/CHF will eye January’s price levels.

Nevertheless, MACD divergence is weakening, which may signal consolidation before another attempt higher. Still, NZD/CHF seems well-positioned, with the overall trend supporting higher ground. A break under the 2020 June high would likely give way to range-bound movement in the short term.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

NZD/CHF Daily Chart

NZD/CHF chart

Chart created with TradingView

SWISS FRANC TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Weekly Euro Technical Forecast: Ranges as Far as the Eye Can See
Weekly Euro Technical Forecast: Ranges as Far as the Eye Can See
2020-11-22 16:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Stalled at Support– USD/CAD Levels
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Stalled at Support– USD/CAD Levels
2020-11-20 18:30:00
Silver Prices, Platinum Prices Outpacing Gold for One Key Reason
Silver Prices, Platinum Prices Outpacing Gold for One Key Reason
2020-11-19 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Threatens Breakdown- GLD Levels
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Threatens Breakdown- GLD Levels
2020-11-19 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CHF
Bearish
NZD/CHF