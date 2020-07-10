We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
USD/CHF Price Outlook: Tests Critical Trendline Resistance Level

USD/CHF Price Outlook: Tests Critical Trendline Resistance Level

2020-07-10 09:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

USD/CHF Technical Forecast

  • The US dollar recovers ground on the back of coronavirus updates
  • USD vs CHF resumes bearish price action

USD/CHF Price – Bears Pullback

Last week, USD/CHF declined to an over one week low at 0.9426 and closed on Friday the weekly candlestick in the red with a 0.3% loss. Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell from 47 to 38 highlighting that bears were in charge.

This week, the accelerating numbers of coronavirus infections in the US increased concerns that another lockdown could pause the economic recovery and slowed down the greenback selloff.

USD/CHF Daily Price Chart ( Sep 20, 2018 – July 10, 2020) Zoomed Out

usdchf daily price chart 10-07-20 zoomed out
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q3 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/CHF Daily Price Chart (MAY 7 – July 10, 2020) Zoomed IN

usdchf daily price chart 10-07-20 zoomed in

On June 23, USD/CHF corrected its downside trend and traded in a sideways move creating a lower high with a higher low. At the start of this week, the pair declined to the lower trading zone 0.9330 – 0.9438 however, the market rallied yesterday and reflected a weaker bearish sentiment.

A close above the high end of the aforementioned zone signals that the market could rally towards 0.9548 and any further close above that level may encourage bulls to extend the rally towards 0.9640.

On the other hand, any failure in closing above the high end reflects that bearish momentum is still intact and may send USDCHF towards the low end of the zone. Any further close below that level could embolden bears to press towards 0.9181.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

USD/CHF Daily Four-Hour Chart (June 7 – July 10, 2020)

usdchf four hour price chart 10-07-20

On July 2, USD/CHF broke and remained below the uptrend line originated from the June 11 low at 0.9376, and started a downward trend led the price to its lowest levels in a near three months at 0.9362. Any successful break above the downtrend line originated from the July 3 high at 0.9467 would correct the price higher and generate a bullish signal.

Thus, a break above 0.9453 may cause a rally towards 0.9553, while any break below 0.9393 could send USDCHF towards 0.9383. That said, the daily support and resistance levels underscored on the four-hour chart should be watched closely.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

