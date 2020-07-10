USD/CHF Price Outlook: Tests Critical Trendline Resistance Level

Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.29% Gold: 0.15% Oil - US Crude: -2.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4BnbUobwrJ

Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.42% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wFigkggpWQ

A macro forex trading guide exploring how to trade the Euro vs the Swedish Krona and Norwegian Krone through the prism of the Core-Perimeter model. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/n6zwlZJmGO https://t.co/Y79noqMYjd

Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.32% Germany 30: 0.22% France 40: 0.10% US 500: -0.48% Wall Street: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/QApJ84oHnR

Yesterday, USD/CHF declined to a near three- months low. Will today’s US PPI numbers at (13:30UK) boost the US dollar price? #USDCHF, #USeconomy, #USD https://t.co/iMm8NARYxe

UK 8-year Gilts on the cusp of turning negative..#gilts #sterling @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/ldXS2eYzJl

The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here:https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/8rwkKVigC4

South Africa's Eskom says the possibility that Eskom may be forced to implement loadshedding has increased as the power system is severely constrained $ZAR

🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (MAY) Actual: 42.1% Expected: 22.8% Previous: -20.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-10