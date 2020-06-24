USD/CHF Price Outlook: Key Support Level in Focus

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Eyes Trend Top vs USD, EUR/CHF Rise May Flag Market Cheer
2020-06-24 07:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Market Mood Turns Sour
2020-06-24 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Edges Above Recent High, Will it Break Out?
2020-06-23 20:15:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecast: Prices May Rise, Watch RSI
2020-06-24 03:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook
2020-06-23 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Extends Bullish Behavior in June to Mark Fresh 2020 High
2020-06-24 04:00:00
S&P 500 Works Its Way into Breakout Range, Dollar Slide Persists After Trade Gaff
2020-06-24 03:46:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Upward Momentum Fading, FTSE Falling
2020-06-24 08:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Market Mood Turns Sour - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/06/24/Crude-Oil-Prices-May-Fall-as-Market-Mood-Turns-Sour.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #OOTT #crudeoil
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.50% Silver: 0.24% Oil - US Crude: -1.74% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wDSq11s6Br
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.00% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.25% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.90% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/tMUHIEb3rd
  • US looking at $3.1bln of EU, UK imports for new tariffs
  • Last week, USD/CHF paused its downward trend. Will Fed Evan’s speech today (17:30UK) spark a reversal ? #USDCHF, #Fed https://t.co/0lcMx3QF16
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/gw9sDWVSUi
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.97% Wall Street: -1.06% France 40: -2.16% Germany 30: -2.43% FTSE 100: -2.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/C4Tf7YlaF0
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to gain insight on indices and commodities for the active trader. Register here: https://t.co/gghsFsZYlx https://t.co/4vdNTb7Gz4
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE FPC Meeting due at 08:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
  • 🇿🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (APR) Actual: 3% Expected: 3.1% Previous: 4.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
USD/CHF Price Outlook: Key Support Level in Focus

USD/CHF Price Outlook: Key Support Level in Focus

2020-06-24 09:35:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

USD/CHF Technical Outlook

  • USD/CHF holds at a familiar support level
  • Bearish signals on USD vs CHF price chart

USD/CHF Price – Indecisive Traders

On June 11, USD/CHF tumbled to a three month-low at 0.9376. However, the price rallied after as some bears seemed to cover. Last week, the market traded without any clear direction therefore, the weekly candlestick closed with a Doji pattern reflecting trader’s indecision at this stage.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained flat below 50 indicating a paused bearish momentum.

USD/CHF Daily Price Chart ( Sep 20, 2018 – June 24, 2020) Zoomed Out

usdchf daily price chart 24-06-20 zoomed out
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

USD/CHF Daily Price Chart (March 25 – June 24, 2020) Zoomed IN

usdchf daily price chart 24-06-20 zoomed in

In the first week of June, USD/CHF failed on multiple occasions to rally to the higher trading zone reflecting bulls weakness. Last week, the price rebounded from the high end of the current trading zone 0.9438 – 0.9548 indicating more weakness from the bull’s side.

Yesterday bears failed to press USDCHF to the lower trading zone nonetheless, it may require more failures to conclude a weakening bearish sentiment. Hence, a successful close below the low end of the current zone could send the pair towards 0.9330, and any further close below that level may encourage bears to press towards 0.9181.

On the flip-side, another failure in closing below the low end of the current zone reflects the bear’s hesitation and may cause a rally towards the high end of the current trading zone. Any further close above this level may extend the rally towards 0.9640.

See the daily chart (zoomed in) to know more about the key levels to monitor in both scenarios.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

USD/CHF Daily Four-Hour Chart (June 7 – June 24, 2020)

usdchf four-hour price chart 24-06-20

On Monday, USD/CHF broke below the uptrend line originated from the June 16 low 0.9463, and generated a bearish signal. Another bearish signal would be produced if the price breaks below the uptrend line originated from the June 11 low at 0.9376 on the other hand, the pair would generate a bullish signal if breaks above the downtrend line originated from the June 8 high at 0.9639.

Thus, a break above 0.9501 may trigger a rally towards the high end of the current trading zone discussed above on the daily chart. In turn, any break below 0.9401 could send USDCHF towards 0.9330. That said, the daily support and resistance level marked on the chart should be considered.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Eyes Fresh 2020 Highs
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Eyes Fresh 2020 Highs
2020-06-23 15:30:00
EUR/JPY Price: Key Levels to Keep in Focus- Euro vs Japanese Yen Forecast
EUR/JPY Price: Key Levels to Keep in Focus- Euro vs Japanese Yen Forecast
2020-06-23 14:14:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook
2020-06-23 12:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Price – Key Support Level in Play
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Price – Key Support Level in Play
2020-06-23 09:32:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CHF
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.