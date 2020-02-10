USD/CHF Technical Outlook: Reversal Signals on USD vs Swiss Franc Price Chart

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, Euro, British Pound: Markets Week Ahead
2020-02-10 13:30:00
EUR/USD Eyes Declining Further, Watch the Levels – Euro vs USD Price Outlook
2020-02-10 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, Euro, British Pound: Markets Week Ahead
2020-02-10 13:30:00
GBP/USD & EUR/GBP Prices: Reinforcing Recent Trading Ranges - Webinar
2020-02-10 13:03:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Closed at 2009 Low, Yen May Gain as Week Starts
2020-02-10 00:00:00
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY & More
2020-02-07 18:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, Euro, British Pound: Markets Week Ahead
2020-02-10 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Trading Around Long-term Trend Support
2020-02-10 12:00:00
Palladium May Rise with Oil-Linked NOK on Powell Testimony
2020-02-10 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $AUDUSD is flirting with a return to decade lows today even as $USDCNH (inverted here) is struggling around 7.0000 (well below August highs) https://t.co/Q0ZxnBkiX0
  • #Coronavirus poses risk to the Japanese economy and is likely to affect tourism, retail, trade and investment if the outbreak is prolonged and widespread according to the IMF $USD $JPY
  • RT @PDChina: China's central bank pumped 900 billion yuan (about $129 billion) into the financial system via reverse repos on Monday. https…
  • RT @ZSchneeweiss: UK’s Gove warns industry to brace for strict border controls https://t.co/NaXV5iaC9h via @Joe_Mayes https://t.co/ykhZns3a…
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.38% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.18% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.17% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/tzxoCwC9CV
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.39% Wall Street: 0.37% France 40: -0.19% Germany 30: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1KYapEs0m6
  • $EURUSD is down over 2.50% from December 2019 highs - retests lows at 1.0930 https://t.co/P88IoxPIH8
  • A tepid bounce in $GBPUSD today and back above 1.2900, as UK traders look ahead to Tuesday’s data with industrial and manufacturing production and Q4 GDP all released at 09:30GMT. Get your GBP/USD market update from @nickcawley1 here https://t.co/QJFzASQVP3
  • USD/CHF Technical Outlook: Reversal Signals on USD vs Swiss Franc Price Chart More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-chf/2020/02/10/USDCHF-Technical-Outlook-Reversal-Signals-on-USD-vs-Swiss-Franc-Price-Chart-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/VcaiTkJZeR
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.31% Gold: 0.20% Oil - US Crude: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xoqDnZ9aQL
USD/CHF Technical Outlook: Reversal Signals on USD vs Swiss Franc Price Chart

USD/CHF Technical Outlook: Reversal Signals on USD vs Swiss Franc Price Chart

2020-02-10 15:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

USD/CHF Price - Technical Forecast

  • USD/CHF at its highest level in 2020
  • USD vs CHF chart highlights a possible downtrend reversal

USD/CHF – Bullish Outlook

On Friday, USD/CHF surged to its highest level in six weeks at 0.9781, then closed the weekly candlestick in the green with nearly 1.5% gain.

Alongside this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed above 50 reflecting the end of downtrend move with a possible start of a uptrend momentum.

USD/CHF Daily Price Chart (MAR 15, 2018 – FEB 10, 2020) Zoomed Out

usdchf daily price chart zoomed out 10-02-20
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/CHF Daily Price Chart (Aug 13 – FEB 10, 2020) Zoomed IN

usdchf daily price chart zoomed in 10-02-20

From the daily chart, we noticed that from late Dec to Mid-Jan USD/CHF created a low with a lower low meanwhile, RSI created a low with a higher low signaling a bullish divergence i.e. a possible reversal of downtrend move.

In late Jan, bears pressed USDCHF towards 0.9629 then pulled back in early Feb causing a rally towards the high end of current trading zone 0.9569 – 0.9788. On Friday, the price closed above the 50-day average generating another bullish signal.

A close above the high end of the zone may lead more bears to exit the market and possibly to rally USDCHF towards 0.9839. Further close above this level opens the door for bulls to take charge and push towards 0.9921. In that scenario, the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered as some traders might exit/join the market around these points.

In turn, any failure in closing above the high end could mean bears comeback. This might reverse current direction towards the low end of the zone. Further close below this level may cause more bearishness towards 0.9438. That said, the weekly support levels underscored on the chart would be worth monitoring.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

USD/CHF Daily Four-Hour Chart (DEC 9 – FEB 10, 2020)

usdchf four hour price chart 10-02-20

Looking at the four-hour chart, we notice that in early Dec USD/CHF started a downtrend move led the price to 0.9613 -its lowest level in over fifteen months. Later, the market developed an inverted head and shoulders pattern. On Friday, the pair broke above the neckline located at 0.9762 hinting to rally towards 0.9900 handle.

Thus, a break above 0.9797 could send USDCHF towards 0.9833. Yet, the weekly resistance level marked on the chart should be watched closely. On the flip side, a break below 0.9743 could press USDCHF towards 0.9717. Nevertheless, the daily support level printed on the chart should be kept in focus.

See the chart to know more about the key technical levels in a further bullish/bearish scenario.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Trading Around Long-term Trend Support
Crude Oil Prices Trading Around Long-term Trend Support
2020-02-10 12:00:00
EUR/USD Eyes Declining Further, Watch the Levels – Euro vs USD Price Outlook
EUR/USD Eyes Declining Further, Watch the Levels – Euro vs USD Price Outlook
2020-02-10 10:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Pound Resuming 12-Year Downtrend?
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Pound Resuming 12-Year Downtrend?
2020-02-10 01:00:00
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY & More
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY & More
2020-02-07 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CHF
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.