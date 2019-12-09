USD/CHF, EUR/CHF Forecast: EUR & USD to CHF Price - Levels to Keep in Focus

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Sporting Bearish Patterns Evidenced through GBP/USD and EUR/USD
2019-12-09 16:57:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-09 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Sporting Bearish Patterns Evidenced through GBP/USD and EUR/USD
2019-12-09 16:57:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-09 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-09 16:30:00
Canadian Dollar, BoC Outlook Jawboned by Jobs Data. Yen May Fall
2019-12-09 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-09 16:30:00
Gold Price Holds Key Support Ahead of a Big Week for Global Markets
2019-12-09 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Forecast Top Risk Between Fed and ECB, Pound and AUDUSD Risk Volatility
2019-12-09 13:30:00
Gold Buying Resumes, Silver Prices Underperform Gold, Oil Bulls Ease - COT Report
2019-12-09 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.05% US 500: -0.08% France 40: -0.08% Wall Street: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/5Bwk0J689x
  • US #oil is up to retest the $59.00 psychological level that has been in play for the past week https://t.co/jDv5lpEcp1
  • Natural Gas trading is popular among traders due to its volatility. How can you trade this? Find out here: https://t.co/GSzSS9fn7Z https://t.co/HvXiOu9rDD
  • #Gold prices saw a quick flare of strength in early-December as the US Dollar was falling, but a counter-trend show of strength in the USD on Friday pushed Gold prices back-down. Get your $gld technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/ymnjQhjQkc $XAUUSD https://t.co/82ZxWXO11U
  • Technical Trade Levels: US #Dollar, $EURUSD, $USDJPY, $USDCAD & #Gold - (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/gRiTxMPgGH
  • US Three-Month Bills Draw 1.520% Primary Dealers Accepted: 56.7% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 36.4% Direct Bidders Accepted: 6.8% B/C Ratio: 2.77
  • US Six-Month Bills Draw 1.520% Primary Dealers Accepted: 46.8% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 49.2% Direct Bidders Accepted: 4.0% B/C Ratio: 2.98
  • RT @JenniferJJacobs: BREAKING: Trump administration and House Democrats are on the verge of a handshake deal on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free…
  • Oh man. Paul Volcker died? He developed a lot of what modern monetary policy is today. Brilliant man
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies (24H Change) #BITCOIN -1.40% #BITCOINCASH -2.05% #ETHEREUM -2.56% #RIPPLE -2.15% #LITECOIN -2.43%
USD/CHF, EUR/CHF Forecast: EUR & USD to CHF Price - Levels to Keep in Focus

USD/CHF, EUR/CHF Forecast: EUR & USD to CHF Price - Levels to Keep in Focus

2019-12-09 15:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

EUR/CHF & USD/CHF Technical Analysis

Did you check our latest forecasts on USD and EUR and Gold? Find out more for free from our Q4 forecasts for commodities and main currencies

USD/CHF, EUR/CHF - Price Action

On Wednesday, USD/CHF declined to 0.9855- its lowest level in over four weeks. The price rallied after and closed the weekly candlestick nearby 0.9900 handle with a 1.0% loss. Similarly, EUR/CHF fell to its lowest level in three weeks at 1.0921. On Friday, the pair closed on Friday with a 0.6% loss.

Last week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained below 50 on both pairs indicating that the downside move was still intact.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

USD/CHF Daily Price Chart (Nov 1, 2017 – DEC 9, 2019) Zoomed Out

USDCHF price daily chart 09-12-19 Zoomed out

USD/CHF Daily Price Chart (June 25– DEC 9, 2019) Zoomed IN

USDCHF price daily chart 09-12-19 Zoomed in

Looking at daily chart, we notice USD/CHF still moving in the trading zone (0.9860 - 0.9930) entered in Dec 2. Last week, the price tested the low end of the zone however, rebounded then closed above it highlighting seller’s hesitation at this stage.

Thus, the pair could push higher towards the high end of the zone on the back of more exit operations from sellers. A close above the high end may encourage more market participants to rally USDCHF towards the vicinity of 1.0008-15. Although, the daily resistance levels and area marked on the chart (zoomed in) would offer attractive exit points for buyers.

That said, any close below the low end of the zone could send the price towards 0.9758 contingent on clearing the neckline of double top pattern with the weekly support level and area. if the pair breaks and remains below 0.9840 this suggests sellers could press towards 0.9660.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

EUR/CHF Daily Price Chart (Oct 10, 2017 – DEC 9, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURCHF price daily chart 09-12-19 Zoomed out

EUR/CHF Daily Price Chart (June 27 – DCE 9, 2019) Zoomed IN

EURCHF price daily chart 09-12-19 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice on Thursday EUR/CHF rallied to the higher trading zone 1.0960 – 1.1001 on the back of some sellers took profit. Although, the price failed in multiple occasions to close above the 50-day average showing sellers may not be done yet.

Hence, a close below the 1.0950 could embolden market’s participants to press towards 1.0826. Nevertheless, the downside move may weaken at the weekly support area and levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in) as some sellers could exit the market at these points.

On the flip-side, a close above the high end of the zone could pave the way for buyers to take charge and push EURCHF towards the vicinity of 1.1057-63. Yet, the weekly resistance area marked on the chart should be considered.

Join Me on Friday, DEC 6 at 14:00 GMT. In this session we will talk about most Basic Concepts in Technical Analysis

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Short-term Volatility Features Chart Pattern
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Short-term Volatility Features Chart Pattern
2019-12-09 12:00:00
EUR/USD Breakout Levels Could End Consolidation - Euro to USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD Breakout Levels Could End Consolidation - Euro to USD Technical Analysis
2019-12-09 10:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Sellers Back in Control?
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Sellers Back in Control?
2019-12-09 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Continues after US Jobs Report - Next Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Continues after US Jobs Report - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-06 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CHF
Mixed
EUR/CHF
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.