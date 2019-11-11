USD/CHF & EUR/CHF Look for a Break of Congestion Zone – CHF Technical Forecast

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Eyes Extending its Losses - EUR to US Dollar Price Technical Forecast
2019-11-11 10:30:00
Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow’s on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
2019-11-10 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Surges as Nigel Farage Boosts Boris Johnson's Majority Odds
2019-11-11 12:31:00
GBP/USD Price Little Moved After UK Q3 GDP Misses Expectations
2019-11-11 09:56:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Keep Struggling Against Resurgent US Dollar
2019-11-11 03:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis Forecast Shows Comfort - Perhaps Volatility - In Range
2019-11-10 10:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow’s on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
2019-11-11 13:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Spotlight on Support, Silver Sell-off May Continue
2019-11-11 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow’s on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
2019-11-11 13:30:00
Gold Prices Supported By Hong Kong Unrest, Look to UK GDP
2019-11-11 06:33:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • En español: La libra esterlina vuela con foco puesto en Brexit tras maniobra política de Nigel Farage $GBPUSD $GBPJPY $EURGBP #trading #Brexit https://t.co/HcOry01EM9 https://t.co/CZSOgp0Av5
  • #Gold continues to edge to the downside after breaching August 06 intraday low; $XAUUSD down -0.38% on the day so far and below $1,455 https://t.co/kOHiYMTHFk
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies (24H Change) #BITCOIN -0.77% #BITCOINCASH +1.57% #ETHEREUM +.02% #RIPPLE -1.45% #LITECOIN -0.51%
  • $GBPUSD rallied to fresh session highs following #Brexit Party Leader Farage’s comments. Where is GBP/USD heading? Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/i6rAxRhB4A https://t.co/6Asb6h1eNp
  • USD/CHF & EUR/CHF Look for a Break of Congestion Zone – CHF Technical Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-chf/2019/11/11/USDCHF-EURCHF-Look-for-a-Break-of-Congestion-Zone-CHF-Technical-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/JoA5CKG4Du
  • "A disruptive and unpredictable domestic political and geopolitical environment is exacerbating the gradual slowdown in trend GDP growth, aggravating longstanding structural bottlenecks and increasing the risk of economic or financial shocks" https://t.co/QnsneXFPsv
  • RT @LiveSquawk: Moody's: Negative Global Outlook For Sovereigns In 2020 As Disruptive Political Environment Exacerbates Credit Challenges h…
  • #Forex Update: Cable extending gains as US session comes online $GBPUSD 1.2885 (+0.86%) $EURUSD 1.1036 (+0.15%) $USDJPY 108.99 (-0.25%) $AUDUSD 0.6853 (-0.07%) $NZDUSD 0.6361 (+0.55%) $USDCAD 1.3221 (-0.04%) $USDCNH 7.0107 (+0.33%) https://t.co/ee5kjnRyJt
  • $EURUSD: A close above 1.1060 could return EUR/USD to trade in a sideways move and hint to test 1.1220. Get your market update from @malkudsi here:https://t.co/abXdTAzVyN https://t.co/wBVsm0Cxxw
  • LIVE NOW: Join Senior Strategist @JWagnerFXTrader as he identifies current trading opportunities using several tools including Elliot Wave and support/resistance. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/963207267?CHID=9&QPID=917720
USD/CHF & EUR/CHF Look for a Break of Congestion Zone – CHF Technical Forecast

USD/CHF & EUR/CHF Look for a Break of Congestion Zone – CHF Technical Forecast

2019-11-11 14:58:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

EUR/CHF & USD/CHF Technical Analysis

Did you check our latest forecasts on USD and EUR and Gold? Find out more for free from our Q4 forecasts for commodities and main currencies

USD/CHF, EUR/CHF – Stuck in a Sideways Move

On Nov 1, USD/CHF corrected its downside move and created a higher low at 0.9851. On the following day, the price started a sideways move reflecting reluctance from buyers and sellers to lead the price at this stage.

Meanwhile, on Oct 28 EUR/CHF buyers failed to rally the price above 1.1059. This led the pair to stuck in a narrow range in a similar way to USD/CHF.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving nearby 50 on both pairs, highlighting the lack of momentum from market’s participants to move the price in a clear direction.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

USD/CHF Daily Price Chart (Aug 22, 2017 – Nov 11, 2019) Zoomed Out

USDCHF price daily chart 11-11-19 Zoomed out

USD/CHF Daily Price Chart (July 2 – Nov 11, 2019) Zoomed IN

USDCHF price daily chart 11-11-19 Zoomed in

Looking at daily chart, we notice on Thursday USD/CHF broke above 50-day average then rallied to a higher trading zone 0.9930 – 1.0008. However, the price dropped today eyeing a test of the low end of the zone.

Thus, a close below 0.9922 could send USDCHF towards the vicinity of 0.9860-52. Further close below 0.9852 may see the pair trading even lower towards 0.9758. In that scenario, the daily and weekly support areas and levels marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be kept in focus.

That said, a close above the low end of the aforementioned zone could increase the likelihood of USDCHF to rally towards the high-end contingent on clearing the weekly resistance area underlined on the chart. See the chart to know more about the following trading zone with the weekly resistance levels to consider in a further bullish move.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

EUR/CHF Daily Price Chart (Aug 10, 2017 – Nov 11, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURCHF price daily chart 11-11-19 Zoomed out

EUR/CHF Daily Price Chart (June 11 – Nov 11, 2019) Zoomed IN

EURCHF price daily chart 11-11-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Oct 31 EUR/CHF declined to a lower trading zone 1.0960 – 1.1001. Since then, buyers have failed in multiple occasions to force a close above the high end of the zone. Consequently, today sellers have taken advantage and pressed below the neckline of double top pattern residing at 1.0974, eying a test of 1.0900 handle.

A close below the low end of the mentioned above trading zone could end current sideways move and send USDCHF towards 1.0826. Although, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

On the flip-side, any failure at closing below the low end of the zone would mean more of the same i.e. a push towards the high end of the zone. Further close above the high end could cause a rally towards the vicinity of 1.1057-1.1063. Nevertheless, the weekly resistance level underscored on the chart would be worth monitoring.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: Spotlight on Support, Silver Sell-off May Continue
Gold Price Outlook: Spotlight on Support, Silver Sell-off May Continue
2019-11-11 12:00:00
EUR/USD Eyes Extending its Losses - EUR to US Dollar Price Technical Forecast
EUR/USD Eyes Extending its Losses - EUR to US Dollar Price Technical Forecast
2019-11-11 10:30:00
Japanese Yen May Keep Struggling Against Resurgent US Dollar
Japanese Yen May Keep Struggling Against Resurgent US Dollar
2019-11-11 03:00:00
Gold Price Downside Break Eyes $1400 Handle – XAU/USD Technical Forecast
Gold Price Downside Break Eyes $1400 Handle – XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2019-11-08 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CHF
Bullish
EUR/CHF
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.