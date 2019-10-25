USD/CHF, EUR/CHF Forecast: Price Trades Higher at a Risk of Reversal

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action: GBP/USD, EUR/USD - US Market Open
2019-10-25 13:05:00
Euro and Gold May Rally, US Dollar Fall: Charts for Next Week
2019-10-25 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action: GBP/USD, EUR/USD - US Market Open
2019-10-25 13:05:00
Brexit Latest: Has Sterling (GBP) Priced-in Any General Election Risk Yet?
2019-10-25 08:19:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Rose After Draghi, Pence, Amazon Earnings. NZD/USD May Reverse
2019-10-24 23:00:00
USD/JPY Slides on Weak Durable Goods but Bounces on PMI Data
2019-10-24 15:12:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro and Gold May Rally, US Dollar Fall: Charts for Next Week
2019-10-25 12:30:00
Gold Price: A Break Out May Lead XAU/USD to Monthly Resistance Level
2019-10-25 10:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back After Week's Gains, Demand Worries Drive
2019-10-25 05:00:00
How Crude Oil Prices React to Weather-Induced Disruption Fears
2019-10-25 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-23 03:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Trade Representative Office: - Both sides nearing agreement to finalize certain sections of trade deal $DXY
  • $XAUUSD is up over 1.25% today from $1,490 to $1,517 to test monthly highs of $1,520 https://t.co/QP5x7Z0J9J
  • RT @Reuters: China to ask U.S. to remove tariffs in exchange for agricultural buys in talks Friday https://t.co/tTavgpS8kO https://t.co/1zN…
  • RT @WVenketas: Great piece by @DailyFX analyst @ZabelinDimitri on #trading #geopolitical risks which is extremely relevant in our current…
  • USD/CHF, EUR/CHF Forecast: Price Trades Higher at a Risk of Reversal More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-chf/2019/10/25/USDCHF-EURCHF-Forecast-Price-Trades-Higher-at-a-Risk-of-Reversal-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/WsgHbUh3kL
  • ECB's Villeroy: - Accommodative policy should continue amid uncertainty $EUR
  • RT @NewsEdward: I have learned the phone call between the heads of the 2 trade teams has concluded. US Trade Rep Lighthizer & Treasury Sec…
  • RT @WSJCentralBanks: Business activity in the eurozone and in Japan suggests that a wave of interest rate cuts by leading central banks ove…
  • ECB's Villeroy: - Even if deal is reached the uncertainty from Brexit will last $GBP
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.29% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/j8gw0Y6GuZ
USD/CHF, EUR/CHF Forecast: Price Trades Higher at a Risk of Reversal

USD/CHF, EUR/CHF Forecast: Price Trades Higher at a Risk of Reversal

2019-10-25 14:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

EUR/CHF and USD/CHF Technical Analysis

Did you check our latest forecasts on USD and EUR and Gold? Find out more for free from our Q4 forecasts for commodities and main currencies

USD/CHF, EUR/CHF – Price Action

On Sep 27, EUR/CHF ended its downtrend move and corrected higher creating a higher low at 1.0832. Later, buyers took the initiative and pushed the price higher creating on Oct 11 a higher high at 1.1039. Meanwhile, on Oct 2 USD/CHF corrected lower and carved out a lower high at 0.9996. Then on Oct 18 created a lower low at 0.9840.

On Oct 9, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed above 50 on EUR/CHF and since then remained above highlining buyer’s domination. Yesterday, the oscillator crossed above 50 reflecting the end of downtrend move on USD/CHF.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

USD/CHF Daily Price Chart (NOV 22, 2017 – Oct 25, 2019) Zoomed Out

USDCHF price daily chart 25-10-19 Zoomed out

USD/CHF Daily Price Chart (July 25 – Oct 25, 2019) Zoomed IN

USDCHF price daily chart 25-10-19 Zoomed in

Looking at daily chart, we notice today buyers attempt to push USD/CHF to a higher trading zone 0.9930 – 1.0008. Therefore, a successful close above the low end of this zone could send the price towards the high end.

Further close above 1.0015 could see USDCHF trading towards 1.0128. That said, the weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in) should be watched closely.

On the flip side, any failure in closing above the low end of the zone would mean buyer’s hesitation and could lead USDCHF towards 0.9860. Further close below this level might press the pair towards 0.9758. Although, the daily and weekly support area and levels underlined on the chart should be considered.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

EUR/CHF Daily Price Chart (Aug 10, 2017 – Oct 25, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURCHF price daily chart 25-10-19 Zoomed out

EUR/CHF Daily Price Chart (Aug 11 – Oct 25, 2019) Zoomed IN

EURCHF price daily chart 25-10-19 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice on Wednesday EUR/CHF rallied back to a higher trading zone 1.1001- 1.1057. However, since Oct 11 Buyers failed at clearing 1.1032 in multiple occasions, showing weakness of bullish momentum.

It’s noteworthy that, a close below low end of the zone could open the door to sellers to press EURCHF for a test of the neckline of head and shoulders pattern. The price may drop towards 1.0888 if breaks and remains below 1.0974.

On the other hand, a close above the low end of the zone could entice buyers to test again 1.1032 then 1.1057. However, a close above 1.1063 maybe required to resume bullish price action towards 1.1190. In that scenario, the weekly resistance areas marked on the chart should be kept in focus.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price: A Break Out May Lead XAU/USD to Monthly Resistance Level
Gold Price: A Break Out May Lead XAU/USD to Monthly Resistance Level
2019-10-25 10:00:00
Canadian Dollar – USD/CAD May Be on the Verge of a Major Break
Canadian Dollar – USD/CAD May Be on the Verge of a Major Break
2019-10-25 09:30:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: 2019 Downtrend Ready to Resume?
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: 2019 Downtrend Ready to Resume?
2019-10-25 02:00:00
USD/JPY & EUR/JPY Forecast: Possible Price Fall on The Horizon- This is Why
USD/JPY & EUR/JPY Forecast: Possible Price Fall on The Horizon- This is Why
2019-10-24 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CHF
Bullish
EUR/CHF
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.