We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action Setups in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
2019-09-24 19:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Diverge as Risk Appetite Sours on Trump Comments
2019-09-24 18:05:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action Setups in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
2019-09-24 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-24 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price Forecast: May Test More Support Levels
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Asia Stocks Wilt As Impeachment Start Adds To Market Woes
2019-09-25 05:43:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hit 3-Week High But Chart Still Warns of Topping
2019-09-25 01:00:00
USD & Treasury Yields Drop as US Consumer Confidence Slides
2019-09-24 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Sinks With Crude Oil, USD/CAD Still Eyes Support
2019-09-24 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on German IFO, US Consumer Confidence
2019-09-24 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Bitcoin Price Plunges Through Support; ETH, XRP & LTC Slide Similarly
2019-09-24 20:07:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP BBA Loans for House Purchase (AUG) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 43000 Previous: 43342 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-25
  • Heads Up: 🇬🇧 (GBP) BBA Loans for House Purchase (AUG) due at 08:30:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 43000 Previous: 43342
  • USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price Forecast: US Dollar May Test More Support Levels More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-chf/2019/09/25/USDCHF-USDJPY-Price-Forecast-US-Dollar-May-Test-More-Support-Levels-MK.html https://t.co/bKA1HSaP1k
  • Currency markets may be battered by breakneck volatility if a slowdown in global economic growth triggers a collapse in the fragile market for collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/KfjjtaXs7b https://t.co/M5rS3FQtVZ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.24%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.01%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/C4GFuEbHhg
  • $EURUSD continues to remain anchored around the 1.10 handle. Keep in mind there is a chunky $5.9bln vanilla option expiring tomorrow https://t.co/u7ulW5Fg15
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.11% Silver: -0.34% Oil - US Crude: -0.98% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XLIUi13AGn
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: -0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.23% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/V1JDxIvYqw
  • Get trading education and live coverage of all major market-moving economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars?re-author=Cottle?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.13% US 500: 0.04% France 40: -0.49% Germany 30: -0.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9lb5VUkv7y
USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price Forecast: May Test More Support Levels

USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price Forecast: May Test More Support Levels

2019-09-25 08:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

USD/JPY and USD/CHF Outlook

Did you check our latest forecasts on USD and EUR and Gold? Find out more for free from our Q3 forecasts for commodities and main currencies

USD/CHF, USD/JPY – Weaker US Dollar Across the Board

Yesterday, USD/CHF corrected lower and created a lower low at 0.9843. Similarly, USD/JPY corrected lower and printed its lowest level in two weeks at 106.96.

Alongside this the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed below 50 on both pairs, reflecting the end of the uptrend momentum.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

USD/CHF Daily Price Chart (SEP 20, 2017 – SEP 25, 2019) Zoomed Out

USDCHF price daily chart 25-09-19 Zoomed out

USD/CHF Daily Price Chart (JUNE 15 – SEP 25, 2019) Zoomed IN

USDCHF price daily chart 25-09-19 Zoomed in

Looking at daily chart, we notice yesterday USD/CHF declined to a lower trading zone 0.9758- 0.9860. Today, the price has rebounded from the uptrend line originated from the August 13 low at 0.9659.

Hence, the price maybe on its way for a test of the low end of the zone contingent on clearing the weekly support area and level marked on the chart (zoomed in). See the chart to know more about the lower trading zone/s with weekly support levels to monitor in a further bearish move.

That said, any close above the high end of the zone could send USDCHF towards 0.9930. further close above this level could resume bullish price action towards the vicinity of 1.0008-15. Nonetheless, the weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart should be kept in focus.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart (DEC 10, 2017 – SEP 25, 2019) Zoomed Out

USDJPY price daily chart 25-09-19 Zoomed out

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart (JUN 5 – SEP 25, 2019) Zoomed IN

USDJPY price daily chart 25-09-19 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice yesterday USD/JPY moved to a lower trading zone 105.50 -107.30 eyeing a test of the low end of the zone. Although, the price needs first to clear the weekly support level and area underscored on the chart.

Further close below the low end of the zone could press USDJPY towards the vicinity of 104.81-77. See the chart (zoomed in) to know more about the lower trading zone/s with the weekly support level to consider in a further bearish move.

On the flip-side, any close above the high end of the zone could reverse the pair’s direction sending it towards 108.61. In that scenario the weekly and daily resistance area and levels underlined on the chart should be watched closely.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Rally at Key Inflection Zone- GLD Levels
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Rally at Key Inflection Zone- GLD Levels
2019-09-24 15:30:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie and Kiwi Dollar – Levels to Consider
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie and Kiwi Dollar – Levels to Consider
2019-09-24 14:30:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Charts: Ready to Turn Lower?
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Charts: Ready to Turn Lower?
2019-09-24 11:00:00
USD to Canadian Dollar Price: USD/CAD Momentum From Sideways to Downside
USD to Canadian Dollar Price: USD/CAD Momentum From Sideways to Downside
2019-09-24 09:39:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CHF
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.