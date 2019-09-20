We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-20 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-20 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar vs Safe Heavens: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price – Levels to Know
2019-09-20 14:11:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Recovery to be Short-lived- GLD Outlook
2019-09-20 15:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Price Outlook: Sharp Moves, Nasty Headlines, Levels to Know
2019-09-19 12:34:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Rate Decision
2019-09-19 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/ARS, USD/ZAR in Focus
2019-09-17 17:25:00
More View more
Notice

DailyFX PLUS Content Now Available Freely to all DailyFX Users

Real Time News
  • Trump says Sanctioning Iran should be effective and military option would be too, although shouldn't have to use it #OOTT
  • RT @BorisJohnson: 🇬🇧 We are leaving the EU on October 31st. No ifs, no buts. 🇬🇧 https://t.co/ksnjLji7Hz
  • Trump says currently having a 'little spat' with China's Xi $DXY
  • Trump: - Looking for complete trade deal with China $DXY
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.19% Gold: 0.26% Silver: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/iiR7HweQcP
  • ...it would be valuable if all the major central banks committed to review the 'costs' of their easing policies and present them for transparency. The markets would demand less effort from them - especially for speculative appetite - and it would shift to fiscal/trade solutions
  • France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Apr 20 when France 40 traded near 5,586.40. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to France 40 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0famoX6UNr
  • $USDCHF: A close below the low end could send USD/CHF towards 0.9758.Get your technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/ugHcxz2DF3 https://t.co/TfbnfWu1sk
  • Boston Fed President Rosengren - who dissented in this week's rate cut - said today easing is not 'costless'. He remarked that cuts without eco need "risks further inflating the prices of risky assets and encouraging households and firms to take on too much leverage."
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.35% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.36% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/apQJacxk8F
US Dollar vs Safe Heavens: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price – Levels to Know

US Dollar vs Safe Heavens: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price – Levels to Know

2019-09-20 14:11:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

USD/JPY and USD/CHF Outlook

Did you check our latest forecasts on USD and EUR and Gold? Find out more for free from our Q3 forecasts for commodities and main currencies

USD/CHF, USD/JPY – Price Action

On Wednesday, USD/CHF rallied towards 0.9984 – its highest level in three months. The price found resistance at the exact same level in the following day then declined below 0.9900 handle. Similarly, USD/JPY this week printed its highest level in seven weeks at 108.48, then slipped back below 108.00 handle.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose to 64 on both pairs then declined to 58, indicating to a slowing bullish momentum.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

USD/CHF Daily Price Chart (SEP 20, 2017 – SEP 20, 2019) Zoomed Out

USDCHF price daily chart 20-09-19 Zoomed out

USD/CHF Daily Price Chart (JUNE 15 – SEP 20, 2019) Zoomed IN

USDCHF price daily chart 20-09-19 Zoomed in

Looking at daily chart, we notice yesterday USD/CHF declined to a lower trading zone 0.9860 – 0.9930. Today, the pair rebounded from the high end of the zone then traded lower eyeing a test of the low end.

Thus, a close below the low end could send USDCHF towards 0.9758. Further close below this level could see the price trading even lower towards 0.9639. Although, the weekly support area and levels marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be watched closely.

On the other hand, any failure in closing below the low end of the zone could reverse the pair’s direction towards the high end. Further close above the high end could push USDCHF towards the vicinity of 1.008-15 contingent on clearing weekly resistance level underlined on the chart.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart (NOV 10, 2017 – SEP 20, 2019) Zoomed Out

USDJPY price daily chart 20-09-19 Zoomed out

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart (JUN 5 – SEP 20, 2019) Zoomed IN

USDJPY price daily chart 20-09-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Sep 10 USD/JPY moved to a higher trading zone 107.30 – 108.61. The price broke above the downtrend line originated from the April 24 high at 112.40 then yesterday found support at this line.

Thus, USDJPY may be on its way for a test of the high end of the zone. A close above the high end could push the pair towards the vicinity of 109.75-84. That said, the weekly resistance levels underscored on the chart (zoomed in) would be worth monitoring.

In turn, any close below the low end of the zone could press USDJPY towards 105.50. Nonetheless, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart should be kept in focus.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Outlook Uncertain Near Highs
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Outlook Uncertain Near Highs
2019-09-20 11:00:00
USD/CAD Chart: USD Price vs Canadian Dollar – Risks of Reversal
USD/CAD Chart: USD Price vs Canadian Dollar – Risks of Reversal
2019-09-20 09:49:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Biased Lower in Choppy Trade
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Biased Lower in Choppy Trade
2019-09-20 05:00:00
Euro May Rise vs GBP if Brexit Risks Escalate: Key Ruling Ahead
Euro May Rise vs GBP if Brexit Risks Escalate: Key Ruling Ahead
2019-09-20 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CHF
Bullish
USD/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.