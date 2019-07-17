Never miss a story from Mahmoud Alkudsi

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Mahmoud Alkudsi

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Price Forecast

  • USD/CHF and EUR/CHF price action.
  • EUR/CHF and USD/CHF Charts and Analysis

Did you check our latest forecasts on USD and EUR and Gold? Find out more for free from our Q3 forecasts for commodities and main currencies

EUR/CHF and USD/CHF Closing with Loss

Last week EUR/CHF peaked at 1.11598 then declined as expected in our last update closing the weekly candlestick with nearly 0.5% loss of its value. On the other hand, USD/CHF suffered even more and closed with 1.5% loss on Friday.

Today, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointed higher for both however, it might be early to talk about a possible uptrend with EUR/CHF still below 50 and USD/CHF has not crossed above yet.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

USD/CHF Daily Price Chart (JAN 5, 2017 – JULY 17, 2019) Zoomed Out

USD/CHF price daily chart 17-07-19 Zoomed out

USD/CHF Daily Price Chart (April 16 – JULY 17, 2019) Zoomed IN

USDCHF price daily chart 17-07-19 Zoomed in

Looking at daily chart, we notice USD/CHF on Monday U-turned at 0.9817 then rallied in the following day closing in a higher trading zone 0.9860 – 0.9930 and currently, the pair may be on its way to test the high- end of this zone.

Hence, a close above the high-end could open the door for the price to rally towards 1.0008 although, the weekly resistance levels marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be watched along the way.

In turn, a close below the low-end of the zone might send the price towards 0.9785 however, the weekly support levels mentioned on the chart (zoomed in) need to be kept in focus.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

EUR/CHF Daily Price Chart (JUL 17 , 2017 – JULY 17, 2019) Zoomed Out

EUR/CHF price daily chart 17-07-19 Zoomed out

EUR/CHF Daily Price Chart (MAY 3 – JULY 17, 2019) Zoomed IN

EUR/CHF price daily chart 17-07-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice EUR/CHF pressed lower on Friday then rebounded yesterday from the low end of the trading zone 1.1057- 1.1190. Therefore, the pair may be on its way to test the high-end of this zone contingent on clearing the daily resistance levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in).

Its worth noting that if EUR/CHF breaks and remains above the neckline of a double bottom pattern residing at 1.1172 this could open the door for the price to rally towards 1.1278 however, the price should first clear the high -end of the aforementioned trading zone with the weekly resistance levels highlighted on the chart.

On the flip-side, a close below the low-end of the trading zone might press the price towards 1.1001 nonetheless, the weekly support zone underscored on the chart needs to be considered.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi