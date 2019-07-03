USD/CHF Price Outlook, Charts and Analysis

Eyes on important data due to release today and tomorrow including Swiss CPI numbers.

USD/CHF and EUR/CHF price action.

Did you check our latest forecasts on USD and Gold? Find out more for free from our Q3 forecasts for commodities and main currencies

USD and EUR Correcting Higher Against CHF

On June 25, EUR/CHF corrected higher after creating a higher low at 1.1062 although, the pair closed the monthly session with 0.6% loss at 1.1100. Similarly, USD/CHF corrected higher on Friday however, closed the monthly session with 2.3% loss at 0.9763.

Alongside, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on June 25 crossed above the oversold territory in both pairs, however; the oscillator has remained below 50 indicating the buyer’s hesitation to start up an upside momentum.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

USD/CHF Daily Price Chart (OCT 27, 2016 – JUL 3, 2019) Zoomed Out

USD/CHF Daily Price Chart (Mar 6 – JUL 3, 2019) Zoomed IN

Looking at the Daily chart, we notice yesterday USD/CHF closed below 0.9860 eying the lower end of the current trading zone 0.9785- 0.9860. The pair may see further bearishness towards 0.9625 if closes below the lower end of mentioned trading zone. Although, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart need to be kept in focus.

On the flip-side, a close above the higher end of the trading zone could send the price even higher towards 0.9930, However; the weekly resistance marked on the chart should be watched closely. See the chart for more key levels if the rally continues above 0.9930.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

EUR/CHF Daily Price Chart (JAN 26, 2017 – JUL 3, 2019) Zoomed Out

EUR/CHF Daily Price Chart (MAR 11 – JUL 3, 2019) Zoomed IN

Looking at the Daily chart, we notice yesterday EUR/CHF rally stopped at 1.1172 before testing the higher end of the current trading zone 1.1057 – 1.1190. If the pair closes above the higher end it might continue to rally towards 1.1385, however; the weekly resistance levels and zone highlighted on the chart need to be watched along the way.

The price may head to test the lower end of the trading zone, and if closes below it might trade even lower towards 1.1001. See the chart to find out more about the weekly support level that needs to be considered in this scenario.

Check out our privous update about USD/CHF and EUR/CHF

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi