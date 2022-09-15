USD/CAD Could Soon Sustain a Breakout
USD/CAD looks like it might be ready to break out with repeated attempts to rally over the 13200 area recently failing, but getting tested again. A breakout may finally be sustainable with dollar strong, stocks weak. Often times breakouts fail in this pair, but the conditions are there for it to finally make a breakout stick. If we see another failure then the short-term bias would turn negative again.
USD/CAD Daily Chart
Resources for Forex Traders
Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.
---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst
You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.