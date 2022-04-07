Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Recovery Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-07 18:30:00
EUR/USD Latest: Hawkish ECB Minutes, But Euro Bias is Lower
2022-04-07 12:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Flirts with $100 Level After Strategic Supply Release Announcement
2022-04-07 11:35:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sustained by Real Yields and Safe-Haven Demand
2022-04-07 09:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
2022-04-07 12:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Underperforms Dow Jones. ASX 200 at Risk to Hawkish RBA, China Lockdowns
2022-04-07 00:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-07 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sustained by Real Yields and Safe-Haven Demand
2022-04-07 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-07 18:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-06 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-07 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Is the Yen Nearing Another Breakdown in USD/JPY?
2022-04-07 14:00:00
More View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Recovery Levels

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Recovery Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart
  • USD/CAD defends yearly lows for a third time- focus is on recovery off confluent trend support
  • Weekly support 1.2453 (key), 1.2314 – Resistance 1.2749-1.2814 (critical), 1.2975-1.3023
Advertisement

The Canadian Dollar is off more than 0.70% against the US Dollar since the start of the week with USD/CAD attempting to close out the second weekly advance. A rebound off uptrend support / the yearly lows is now in focus with battle-lines drawn heading into the close of the week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly technical price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly

Canada Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Weekly - Loonie Trade Outlook - USDCAD Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Canadian Dollar Weekly Technical Forecast we noted that USD/CAD was, “attempting to breakout above a major technical pivot zone that has capped price since the start of the year. Keep in mind the US Dollar attempted this breach two-weeks ago but closed lower on the week- watch the close.” The region in focus was 1.2768-1.2814 and as warned, price never marked a close above with a Loonie counteroffensive taking price back into support at the yearly opening-range lows around 1.2453.

Note that a modified pitchfork we’ve been tracking off the 2021 lows remains in play with the lower parallel further highlighting key support at 1.2453- a rebound off this level this week is in focus here. Initial resistance eyed along the 25% parallel (currently ~1.2660s) backed by key resistance again at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the December decline / 2021 high-week close at 1.2749-1.2814 – a breach / weekly close above this threshold is needed to suggest a more significant low was registered this week. A break lower from here would be extremely damaging from a technical standpoint with such a scenario risking a steeper drop towards the 2018 low-close at 1.2314 and beyond.

Bottom line: USD/CAD is attempting to rebound off confluent support around the yearly range lows. From at trading standpoint, look for losses / pullbacks to be limited to this week’s open at 1.2514 IF price is heading higher with a close above 1.2814 ultimately needed to mark resumption of the broader 2021 uptrend. Keep in mind Canada emplolyment figures are on tap tomorrow morning. I’ll publish an updated Canadian Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Retail Positioning - USDCAD Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/CAD - the ratio stands at -1.22 (45.07% of traders are long) – typically weak bullish reading
  • Long positions are2.02% lower than yesterday and 1.36% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 4.01% lower than yesterday and 14.76% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/CAD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

US / Canada Economic Calendar

US Canada Economic Calendar - USD/CAD Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Correction Levels
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Correction Levels
2022-04-07 15:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
2022-04-07 12:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Breaking Below Triangle Support – What’s Next?
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Breaking Below Triangle Support – What’s Next?
2022-04-06 18:10:00
S&P 500 Technical Outlook: Stock Plunge Not Over Yet
S&P 500 Technical Outlook: Stock Plunge Not Over Yet
2022-04-06 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish