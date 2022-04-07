Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Recovery Levels

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart

USD/CAD defends yearly lows for a third time- focus is on recovery off confluent trend support

Weekly support 1.2453 (key), 1.2314 – Resistance 1.2749-1.2814 (critical), 1.2975-1.3023

The Canadian Dollar is off more than 0.70% against the US Dollar since the start of the week with USD/CAD attempting to close out the second weekly advance. A rebound off uptrend support / the yearly lows is now in focus with battle-lines drawn heading into the close of the week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly technical price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Canadian Dollar Weekly Technical Forecast we noted that USD/CAD was, “attempting to breakout above a major technical pivot zone that has capped price since the start of the year. Keep in mind the US Dollar attempted this breach two-weeks ago but closed lower on the week- watch the close.” The region in focus was 1.2768-1.2814 and as warned, price never marked a close above with a Loonie counteroffensive taking price back into support at the yearly opening-range lows around 1.2453.

Note that a modified pitchfork we’ve been tracking off the 2021 lows remains in play with the lower parallel further highlighting key support at 1.2453- a rebound off this level this week is in focus here. Initial resistance eyed along the 25% parallel (currently ~1.2660s) backed by key resistance again at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the December decline / 2021 high-week close at 1.2749-1.2814 – a breach / weekly close above this threshold is needed to suggest a more significant low was registered this week. A break lower from here would be extremely damaging from a technical standpoint with such a scenario risking a steeper drop towards the 2018 low-close at 1.2314 and beyond.

Bottom line: USD/CAD is attempting to rebound off confluent support around the yearly range lows. From at trading standpoint, look for losses / pullbacks to be limited to this week’s open at 1.2514 IF price is heading higher with a close above 1.2814 ultimately needed to mark resumption of the broader 2021 uptrend. Keep in mind Canada emplolyment figures are on tap tomorrow morning. I’ll publish an updated Canadian Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

---

