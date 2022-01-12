News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Price Analysis: EURUSD Levels to Watch Ahead of US Inflation Data
2022-01-12 12:30:00
EUR Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower
2022-01-12 09:00:00
US Dollar Sinks as Powell Talks Tough on Inflation Ahead of CPI Data. Can USD Hold On?
2022-01-12 06:00:00
Crude Oil Surges Past $80 Per Barrel as USD/CAD Plummets. EIA Data on Tap
2022-01-12 04:00:00
Dow Jones Advances After Powell Testimony, Hang Seng May Follow Higher
2022-01-12 01:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Reversal Off Support Bullish
2022-01-11 13:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Range Breakout Play- Bulls to Challenge 1830
2022-01-12 16:00:00
Gold Prices Coil Up For Breakout. Will US Inflation Data Be The Trigger?
2022-01-12 08:00:00
Dollar Conviction Better Signaled by EURUSD Windup Than GBPUSD and USDCAD Breaks
2022-01-12 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-11 20:30:00
JPY Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY, Fed, Labor Market Eyed
2022-01-12 07:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-11 20:30:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Sell-off Bringing Meaningful Support into Play

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Sell-off Bringing Meaningful Support into Play

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/CAD Technical Outlook

  • USD/CAD falling from bearish head-and-shoulders pattern
  • Two thresholds of support nearby, watch price reaction upon test
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Sell-off Bringing Meaningful Support into Play

The last time we looked at USD/CAD we were looking at the bounce to fail and possibly trigger a head-and-shoulders pattern. So far this is playing out, which has meaningful support just below coming into play.

The first level of support comes via the 200-day moving average, currently at 12498, which could spark buying interest. But the line to watch not far below there is the trend-line from June. A decline through the 200-day and tagging of trend support could be enough to induce a bounce, perhaps more.

It will depend on the price action and how emphatically buyers step up, if they do at all, as to whether the outlook should turn more bullish than just a corrective bounce. A sharp reversal may indicate that the head-and-shoulders pattern will have a truncated move and not reach its full potential.

By full potential I mean hitting its measured move target based on the height of the pattern, which would indicate a decline to around 12300. Down there also happens to be the October low at 12288. But that is a good distance and breaking of meaningful support away.

For now, existing shorts may want to keep running with the decline and see how price behaves at support. A slice through is possible and could extend existing trades that are in the money. A turnaround may warrant tightening up stops to protect gains.

Would-be longs are at odds with current momentum, but again if that momentum swiftly changes then perhaps it could put the ball back in the court of longs.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

usd/cad daily chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

