USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Bounce to Give-way to More Selling



Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/CAD Technical Outlook

  • USD/CAD pulled off hard from the 12950 level
  • Putting in bearish formation that could lead to lower levels
  • Pattern not complete, a bit more time is needed (but soon)
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Bounce to Give-way to More Selling

The last time I wrote about USD/CAD it was up against a major level, 12950 – it extends over from 2019 and had been validated as a meaningful level on numerous occasions. The mid-December test further validated its meaning.

But it doesn’t look like it will be tested again any time in the very near future as a bearish formation develops by way of a head-and-shoulders pattern. The pattern has yet to fully mature with a right shoulder, but could do-so soon.

The October trend-line was broken and seen as having already, or perhaps with one more push higher, capping strength. A turn lower and break of the neckline and 12606 is seen as validating the bearish head-and-shoulders pattern.

Given the height of the pattern the projected move could take USD/CAD back to the October low under 12300. But before getting to that point the June trend-line and gradually rising 200-day moving average (currently at 12496) would be considered a solid form of support to watch.

On the flip-side, should we see price stay above the neckline and recent lows down to 12606, then the outlook will remain neutral with only a very short-term negative bias. The key is for the H&S pattern to break for sellers to truly gain the upper hand.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

usd/cad daily chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

