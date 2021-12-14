USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Tough Handle as Resistance is Back in Play

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trader Caution Called for on Omicron Spread, Fed Meeting | Sentiment Webinar
2021-12-14 12:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Vulnerable to Diverging Policies Between ECB and FOMC
2021-12-13 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips
2021-12-14 10:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Bears in Control on Omicron Risks, Surging US Production
2021-12-14 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Sinks to Start off the Week, Will the Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-12-14 01:00:00
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-13 19:05:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Listless, Waiting For a Shot of Fed-Inspired Volatility
2021-12-14 11:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-13 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Drift, UK Jobs Data Mixed
2021-12-14 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed Meeting; BOE & ECB Rate Decisions; Canada Inflation Rate; Australia Jobs Report
2021-12-13 19:55:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Is the Yen Contained for Now?
2021-12-14 05:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook Hinges on Fed’s Forward Guidance for US Rates
2021-12-13 20:00:00
More View more
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Tough Handle as Resistance is Back in Play

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Tough Handle as Resistance is Back in Play

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/CAD Technical Outlook

  • USD/CAD see-saw price action this month making things difficult
  • Putting strong pressure on significant resistance
Advertisement

USD/CAD Technical Outlook

USD/CAD has been a tough handle as of late with see-saw price action since the beginning of the month. First, there was the big drop from resistance which hinted at more weakness to follow, but this was not to be the case as the down-move has been quickly reversed the past week.

The rapid rise has brought significant resistance back into play, with the area around 12807/54 a difficult spot for USD/CAD. We can see high or closing prints gathered in this zone back to July. Chasing this up-move here, even if we see a breakout, appears risky.

Preferably we first see sideways price action develop around resistance prior to a breakout. It would mark a change in character from other times this zone has been met. Previously, there was a sharp turn lower within a couple of days of meeting resistance. If this time around we were to see price hold, then a base could develop that will lead to a sustained breakout and a formation from which to assess risk on new long entries.

Even if the ideal scenario plays out, we get a base from which an entry can be taken, the trade higher may be short-lived before another major level of resistance causes problems. The 12950 level is a big one. It dates to prior to the onset of the pandemic, with its most recent validation coming in August. It’s a big macro level, but not one we need to worry about of course until it is met, if it is met.

For those looking for a quick-hitter off a level, a near-term short could develop on another failure from around 12807/54. But given the recent higher-low the trade may not develop very far. Overall, in this corner, the tactical outlook is neutral until further price action can provide clarity.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

usd/cad daily chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY
2021-12-13 18:20:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Struggling Oil Prices Weigh on Loonie – Setups for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Struggling Oil Prices Weigh on Loonie – Setups for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-12-13 17:20:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Snapping Downtrend May Prove Difficult
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Snapping Downtrend May Prove Difficult
2021-12-13 13:30:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: More Upside Could be In Store
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: More Upside Could be In Store
2021-12-10 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish