Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Will BOC Give Lift to Loonie? - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Consolidates with ECB Interest Rate Decision on Tap
2021-10-26 15:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-25 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-26 16:30:00
S&P 500 Notches Record Close as Strong Earnings Ease Worries, XOP hits 52-week high
2021-10-25 20:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-26 16:30:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-26 14:50:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Ahead of the Fed, the Gold Coil Continues
2021-10-26 16:34:00
Gold Prices Eye Consumer Confidence Data as Technical, Positioning Signals Clash
2021-10-26 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Sold, GBP/USD Flips Net Long & CAD Buying Boosted – COT Report
2021-10-26 11:00:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-26 08:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Rips To Resistance- Tug-of-War into BoJ
2021-10-26 19:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening?
2021-10-26 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Japanese #Yen Outlook: $USDJPY Rips To Resistance- Tug-of-War into #BoJ - https://t.co/SJRK4ji4d5 https://t.co/3HtyokZjVE
  • WTI is attempting to retrace yesterday's losses, with price finding support around the $83.50 level $CL $CL_F https://t.co/Z83omC95yA
  • This week Guy Adami and Dan Nathan discuss hyperinflation warnings comments by David Rosenberg, dollar, gold, crude, and US10Y. Plus - special guest @HathornSabin from @DailyFX joins to discuss bitcoin & forex pairs setups.https://t.co/PM1agWhRzz https://t.co/JeK44ErolK
  • AUD/USD remains range-bound, but has traded back above the 0.7500 level $AUDUSD https://t.co/OWqwV7aGBl
  • RT @IG_US: This week - @GuyAdami and @RiskReversal discuss hyperinflation warnings comments by David Rosenberg, dollar, gold, crude, and…
  • The bigger picture trend remains on hold in Gold as the bull flag is unfettered.Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/9y8bWSg1WU https://t.co/erTFOMcBdy
  • $XOM on fire, just wait for earnings now
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.08% Gold: -0.77% Silver: -1.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/pLGydv5lAd
  • RT @mkraju: White House senior officials Steve Richetti and Brian Deese met with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Capitol Hill earlier today, per sou…
  • EUR/USD looking to retest 1.16 after a large decline at the beginning of the NY session $EURUSD https://t.co/U72Gp89mio
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Will BOC Give Lift to Loonie? - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Will BOC Give Lift to Loonie? - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Canadian Dollar Outlook:

  • It seems likely that the Bank of Canada will soon restart its stimulus withdrawal efforts when it meets tomorrow
  • The anticipated, brief pause in the Canadian Dollar’s otherwise strong October run may soon be over, giving way to the Loonie taking flight once more.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, USD/CAD rates have a mixed bias in the near-term.

Hawkish BOC Expected

Nearly a month removed from the Canadian federal election has passed, and with inflation continuing to run above expectations, it seems likely that the Bank of Canada will soon restart its stimulus withdrawal efforts when it meets tomorrow. Currently, asset purchases are running at a rate of C$2 billion per week. Following the superb September Canadian jobs data and surging energy prices– energy accounts for approximately 11% of Canadian GDP – there is reason to believe there is less slack in the economy than anticipated mid-year. A hawkish BOC is thus anticipated. The anticipated, brief pause in the Canadian Dollar’s otherwise strong October run may soon be over, giving way to the Loonie taking flight once more.

CAD/JPY Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (February 2020 to October 2021) (Chart 1)

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Will BOC Give Lift to Loonie? - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

Last week it was noted that “the shooting star candle on the daily timeframe see traders selling CAD/JPY on rallies above 92.50, with wicks forming above said level each of the past three trading sessions. If a return back to the daily 5-EMA is in the cards before continuation higher, then CAD/JPY could fall back below 92.00 in the coming days.” CAD/JPY rates bottomed at 91.65 last week before they started climbing this week again.

It now appears that a morning star candlestick pattern is emerging on the daily timeframe – a bullish bottoming signal. CAD/JPY rates are regaining their bullish posture on a momentum basis, with the pair back above its daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in full bullish sequential order. Daily MACD remains well-above its signal line, and daily Slow Stochastics appear on the cusp of turning higher back into overbought territory.

Having based above the former yearly high, CAD/JPY rates may now be ready to test the 50% Fibonacci extension of the March 2020 low/May 2021 high/August 2021 low range at 93.35 in the coming days – perhaps before the end of October.

USD/CAD Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (October 2020 to October 2021) (Chart 2)

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Will BOC Give Lift to Loonie? - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

In last week’s update, it was observed that “the hammer candle suggests a reversal higher may be coming; a round of profit taking for shorts after breaking below the September low.” USD/CAD rates were trading near 1.2359 at that time; they are currently situated at 1.2382. The rebound, ever so brief, may simply be setting up “another opportunity to sell USD/CAD rates as the momentum structure remains bearish,” as noted last week.

USD/CAD rates are still below their daily EMA envelope, which remains in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD continues to hold below its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics have barely climbed out of oversold territory. It remains the case that “deeper losses should be anticipated over the coming weeks.

IG Client Sentiment Index: USD/CAD Rate Forecast (October 26, 2021) (Chart 3)

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Will BOC Give Lift to Loonie? - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 75.60% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.10 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.32% higher than yesterday and 12.78% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.95% higher than yesterday and 1.39% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/CAD trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Rips To Resistance- Tug-of-War into BoJ
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Rips To Resistance- Tug-of-War into BoJ
2021-10-26 19:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Testing Uptrend, Support
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Testing Uptrend, Support
2021-10-26 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Uphill Climb- XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Uphill Climb- XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-25 17:46:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Sell-off Pausing or Reversing?
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Sell-off Pausing or Reversing?
2021-10-22 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
CAD/JPY