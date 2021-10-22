USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Sell-off Pausing or Reversing?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Eyeing Former YTD Low, EUR/GBP Maintains Range, EU PMIs Mixed
2021-10-22 08:26:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-21 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Sets Fresh High as Bulls Eye More Upside
2021-10-21 03:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Days Ahead
2021-10-21 12:30:00
Dow Jones Hits Intraday Record as Risk-on Mood Lifts All Boats Including Bitcoin
2021-10-20 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q4 Technical Forecast: Long-term Price Pattern Remains in Focus
2021-10-22 08:30:00
Gold Prices Look to Real Rates as November FOMC Nears, PMI Data Due
2021-10-22 05:07:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook Undecided after BoE’s Inflation Warning and Mixed UK Data
2021-10-22 09:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, USD/CAD & GBP/USD Levels
2021-10-21 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, US Dollar Gain Amid Inflation Woes. Will USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Reverse?
2021-10-22 00:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-21 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold goes right back to 1800 - held support and now testing above bearish trendline big level overhead is 1834 current four-month-high, has already turned around three advances in July, August & September $GC_F $Gold https://t.co/9B4lJMFIvr https://t.co/soTXL734xX
  • $EURUSD has stalled into a range - resistance still holding at the same 1664 level, support still holding at prior res. no clear bias yet for near-term directional movement #DXY https://t.co/XOx2P2sLxy https://t.co/l5OBgc9kly
  • 🇨🇦 Retail Sales MoM (AUG) Actual: 2.1% Expected: 2% Previous: -0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-22
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/kIIBffEMi7 https://t.co/9APzzZjO9H
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.84%, while traders in USD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 77.12%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/P0qOVEee7q
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.43% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.31% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1g3teTNQBm
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Retail Sales MoM (AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 2% Previous: -0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-22
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 CBR Press Conference due at 12:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-22
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-22
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/C0pzs3PW8D
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Sell-off Pausing or Reversing?

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Sell-off Pausing or Reversing?

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/CAD Technical Outlook

  • USD/CAD trend has been persistent but yesterday put in a pause
  • Will the pause have USD/CAD emerging or setting up for more selling?

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Sell-off Pausing or Reversing?

USD/CAD has been very weak the past month, with very little reprieve since the selling began. Nothing trends straight up or down without a few corrections and pauses along the way. Yesterday’s reversal wasn’t uber powerful, but enough to give pause to the current trend.

It may turn into a consolidation phase that ends up leading USD/CAD lower, that is yet to be seen. Or it could signal that a broader rebound is in play. Either way, it doesn’t appear we have hit a meaningful low yet. If we see bounce develop, 12422 is the first level of resistance to watch.

This is followed up by the 200-day moving average that is in confluence with the September low at 12493. It seems unlikely a bounce to that point will develop given the general strength of the downtrend, but it can’t be ruled out.

Looking lower, should we see only a temporary pause or less (selling commences again immediately), the next major threshold to watch is a trend-line that was born in August 2011. It passes under the late May low. It could offer a meaningful low should it get met, that is currently down around 12130-ish.

From a tactical standpoint, existing shorts may want to tighten up stops with a trailing stop strategy, while would-be shorts may be best served by being patient until a continuation pattern or failing countertrend rally unfolds.

Longs don’t hold much appeal at this time, but countertrend traders could use yesterday’s low at 12288 as a point of reference for stops.

Advertisement

USD/CAD Daily Chart

usd/cad daily chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Plunge into Support- Exhaustion Risk
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Plunge into Support- Exhaustion Risk
2021-10-21 18:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Range Trading to Continue - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Range Trading to Continue - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-21 16:45:00
DAX & CAC Technical Outlook is Bullish, Near-term Chart in Focus
DAX & CAC Technical Outlook is Bullish, Near-term Chart in Focus
2021-10-21 14:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Days Ahead
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Days Ahead
2021-10-21 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed