Dollar Index (DXY), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (U.S. Tech) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-01 10:56:00
2021-10-01 10:56:00
Eurozone CPI: Euro CPI Reflects 'Wall of Worry' over Energy Prices
2021-10-01 09:44:00
2021-10-01 09:44:00
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Supply Fears, Grim Market Mood
2021-10-01 06:05:00
2021-10-01 06:05:00
Crude Oil Price Rise Stalls Amid US Debt and Spending Fight, Output Rebound
2021-09-30 06:01:00
2021-09-30 06:01:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-30 04:00:00
2021-09-30 04:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over
2021-09-29 12:30:00
2021-09-29 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC Bets Ahead of PCE Data, Non-Farm Payrolls
2021-10-01 02:00:00
2021-10-01 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-09-30 17:10:00
2021-09-30 17:10:00
US Dollar Holds Gains Ahead of PCE, Consumer Confidence, and ISM Data
2021-10-01 09:30:00
2021-10-01 09:30:00
British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD
2021-10-01 03:00:00
2021-10-01 03:00:00
USD/JPY Correction Takes Shape amid Failure to Test 2020 High
2021-10-01 15:00:00
2021-10-01 15:00:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Pressuring Important Support

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Pressuring Important Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/CAD Technical Outlook

  • USD/CAD trading on June trend-line
  • Hold support and could rally, break and weakness is expected

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Pressuring Trend Support

USD/CAD is currently sitting on an important line of trend support via the June trend-line. It has been keeping the pair afloat in recent sessions. Earlier in the week we saw a semi-strong push off support, validating the trend-lines importance as support.

The line is also in confluence with a consolidation period that developed during the first half off September. If support can continue to hold with price staying above 12593 on a daily closing basis, then USD/CAD still has a shot at putting together a rally. It may be a slow developer as volatility is generally low, but nevertheless as long as support holds so does a neutral to bullish trading bias.

On the flip-side, if support breaks here soon then we could see a period of weakness set in. in the event of a breakdown, first up as support is the 200-day at 12516 followed by the September low at 12493. A break lower to these levels would leave the intermediate picture in limbo still as we have seen no progress out of USD/CAD in some time.

Tactically speaking, risk/reward is somewhat in favor of those looking to establish bullish bets as support is situated just USD/CAD’s feet. A small push lower followed by a rejection that keeps support intact may help bolster confidence that support will maintain. But conviction isn’t particularly strong as the trend up since June hasn’t been clean for the most part.

For those looking to short, this is viewed as a dangerous spot given support is in the current vicinity. A breaking of aforementioned levels (trend-line/12593) is needed first before the short side can grow legs.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

usd/cad daily chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

