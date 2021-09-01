News & Analysis at your fingertips.

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Looking to Continue Trading Lower

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/CAD Technical Outlook

  • USD/CAD finding little support by buyers
  • Breaking trend-line support near 200-day MA

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Looking to Trade Lower Still

USD/CAD rose sharply in August and fell just as hard, posting a monthly reversal for the second month in a row. Bigger picture this hints at a sell-off coming, but even if the broader picture doesn’t play out as it looks, the short-term doesn’t look too strong either.

The recent decline from the 12950 level has found very minimal sponsorship by buyers even with a trend-line nearby as support. The one-day bounce last week has been followed by weak price action that suggests we will soon see further weakness.

On the 4-hr chart a descending wedge is taking shape that if broken will have the 200-day at 12536 (and declining) in play. If that goes then it should lead to the lowest levels since July 30. The low then was 12422. It may act as a meaningful floor, then again it may not – we will evaluate price action should it get tagged.

To turn the picture bullish there is some work to be done. A turn higher from here and above last week’s high at 12708 will be needed to start. Depending on how that unfolded it may become clearer a rally could develop, or maybe not. At the least it would be a warning for sellers to take caution.

For now, a confirmed breakdown below 12569 (4-hr closing candle below) will have the wedge broken and the 200-day up next to watch for signs of further momentum pushing it through.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

usd/cad daily

USD/CAD 4-hr Chart

usd/cad 4-hr chart

USD/CAD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

