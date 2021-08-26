News & Analysis at your fingertips.

  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.24% Silver: -0.82% Oil - US Crude: -1.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7o44f0Rjdp
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes due at 14:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-26
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.11% US 500: -0.07% FTSE 100: -0.16% France 40: -0.19% Germany 30: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BOywWCAtVs
  • $EURUSD support held in the 1709-1736 zone, led to a fresh weekly high yday price pulling back, trying to hold support at prior resistance ~1750 https://t.co/z4lo3SxDdH https://t.co/U5C7uPofMT
  • $USD catching a bid up to resistance on these Bullard comments. Bullard being somewhat hawkish isn't a surprise, but he's a voting member again next year so still relevant https://t.co/ejOcZncZVC https://t.co/gCqn5isLs6
  • Gold prices remain suppressed below $1,800 ahead of Friday’s major event risk while Silver prices struggle above 50-Day Moving Average. Get your market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/ttQvp0ZTif https://t.co/bjWyVJ1eDo
  • BULLARD: HOUSING PRICES ARE A CONCERN, FED SHOULD NOT BE COMPLACENT ABOUT IT
  • BULLARD: FED IS COALESCING AROUND A PLAN FOR TAPER
  • BULLARD: REAL WAGES AT THIS POINT ARE FALLING, LOWER INCOME FAMILIES HAVE NO ABILITY TO HEDGE AGAINST INFLATION RISK
  • BULLARD: CONTINUED HIGH INFLATION WILL BE A PROBLEM FOR EVERYONE, PARTICULARLY LOWER INCOME FAMILIES, IF IT CONTINUES
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Testing Support, Near 200-day

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Testing Support, Near 200-day

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/CAD Technical Outlook

  • USD/CAD reversal has the June trend-line in focus
  • 200-day moving average not far below current levels

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Testing Support, Near 200-day

USD/CAD was off to the races a week ago before the rally came to a very abrupt end at long-term resistance. The 12950 area was viewed as meaningful, but expected to be this meaningful. At any rate, here we are significantly lower and testing a familiar line of support.

The trend-line running up from June was validated right before USD/CAD took off, and as a result is viewed as a line worthy of our attention. Right now, price action is weak as it struggles to find buyers on support. This could change, but soon we may see a breach of support.

In the event we see a breakdown, in near confluence is the 200-day moving average currently situated at 12545. Given the close proximity of the trend-line and MA, we could see some reversal type price action unfold that gives buyers at least a shot at a bounce unfolding.

If buyers step in soon, it is hard to say whether strength will last – but should it last, then the general price action would still remain constructive for a continued rally off the June low. Should support break, then we will look to the July low at 12422 as the next meaningful level of support.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

usd/cad daily chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

