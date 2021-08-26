USD/CAD Technical Outlook

USD/CAD reversal has the June trend-line in focus

200-day moving average not far below current levels

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Testing Support, Near 200-day

USD/CAD was off to the races a week ago before the rally came to a very abrupt end at long-term resistance. The 12950 area was viewed as meaningful, but expected to be this meaningful. At any rate, here we are significantly lower and testing a familiar line of support.

The trend-line running up from June was validated right before USD/CAD took off, and as a result is viewed as a line worthy of our attention. Right now, price action is weak as it struggles to find buyers on support. This could change, but soon we may see a breach of support.

In the event we see a breakdown, in near confluence is the 200-day moving average currently situated at 12545. Given the close proximity of the trend-line and MA, we could see some reversal type price action unfold that gives buyers at least a shot at a bounce unfolding.

If buyers step in soon, it is hard to say whether strength will last – but should it last, then the general price action would still remain constructive for a continued rally off the June low. Should support break, then we will look to the July low at 12422 as the next meaningful level of support.

Advertisement

USD/CAD Daily Chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX