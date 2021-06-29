USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Rounding the Corner

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Holds Top Event Risk for Volatility, S&P 500 Volatility at 18 Month Low
2021-06-29 03:00:00
GBP/USD & EUR/USD Longs Capitulate on USD Short Squeeze - COT Report
2021-06-28 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold, Natural Gas Forecast: Traders Eye US NFP Report and Heatwave
2021-06-29 04:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-29 06:30:00
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-06-28 19:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Heading for Worst Month Since 2016, Range Trading Ahead of NFP
2021-06-29 09:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold, Natural Gas Forecast: Traders Eye US NFP Report and Heatwave
2021-06-29 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Poised to Break Lower?
2021-06-29 08:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Fails to Pierce Resistance, but a Breakout Remains a Strong Possibility
2021-06-28 21:00:00
USD/JPY Setup: Bullish Breakout Contingent on NFP Data
2021-06-28 14:17:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 House Price Index MoM (APR) Actual: 1.8% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-29
  • Moderna Covid-19 vaccine produced neutralising titers against all variants tested
  • The (not so) precious metal extending losses with a dip below 1760 - Next levels on the downside situated at 1725-30. - Firmer USD and edge higher in US yields not helping matters for Gold - Gold on course for its largest monthly drop since Nov 2016, currently -8% on the month https://t.co/2K04rqVxrk
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Barkins Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-29
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 House Price Index MoM (APR) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-29
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.60%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 71.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BxXxVOyfTv
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/lX79OKm8z2
  • - Adds that uncertainty in oil market calls for prudence
  • OPEC Secretary General Barkindo says OECD stocks now below 2015-2019 average - Covid variants pose a danger to oil market
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.26% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.36% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.63% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/iL5PQx1LFZ
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Rounding the Corner

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Rounding the Corner

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/CAD Technical Outlook

  • USD/CAD stabilizing after pullback was at risk of a reversal
  • Higher levels, retest of trend resistance look to be ahead
Advertisement

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Rounding the Corner

USD/CAD looked at risk of turning what was anticipated to be a pullback into a full-on reversal of the move coming out of the June Fed meeting. The retracement was a little stronger than anticipated, unlike most other USD pairs that experienced shallow retracements.

However, with price start to turn higher here, risk on the downside is quickly diminishing. That could change, but as long as the recent low at 12252 holds, then the outlook is at least neutral. A break below would have in play a full reversal of the mid-June move and elevated risk of a trend resumption to new cycle lows beneath 12000.

Looking higher, the first major line of resistance is the December trend-line that has several inflection points, with the most recent occurring at the start of last week. It is a solid line of resistance, so getting above it would be a fairly bullish development.

To confirm a breach we need to see a daily close above the June high at 12486. A break above the trend-line and high would have USD/CAD looking towards the next level of resistance that was in play on several occasions from January to April. We’ll call it ~12635.

For now, the trading bias is starting to shape up for higher levels, but not USD/CAD isn’t quite out of the woods yet. Traders who may have entered on this recent pullback should look to the recent low at 12252 for guidance on assessing risk. How price action plays out at aforementioned resistance, should we get to that point, will determine whether it makes sense to hold on for a larger move or not.

For would-be shorts, a breakdown below 12252 would suggest that we will see a full reversal and could decline to new cycle lows below 12000. If the trend-line/June high forces a rejection, then that could offer up a spot for fresh shorts.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

usd/cad daily chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Battle Lines Drawn- July Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Battle Lines Drawn- July Loonie Levels
2021-06-28 18:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Positioned to Continue Higher
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Positioned to Continue Higher
2021-06-28 12:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Looking to Trend Support Just Below
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Looking to Trend Support Just Below
2021-06-25 12:30:00
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Ranges Persisting; Flags Forming? Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Ranges Persisting; Flags Forming? Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-06-24 18:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed